|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/29/2023
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. CBC (1-0)
|2
|2. East St. Louis (0-1)
|1
|3. Francis Howell (1-0)
|3
|4. De Smet (1-0)
|4
|5. O'Fallon (1-0)
|5
|6. Marquette (1-0)
|6
|7. Edwardsville (1-0)
|7
|8. Eureka (1-0)
|8
|9. Summit (1-0)
|10
|10. SLUH (1-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Troy Buchanan (1-0), Liberty (Wentzville) (1-0), Hillsboro (1-0), Oakville (1-0)
People are also reading…
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/29/2023
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Cardinal Ritter (1-0)
|1
|2. MICDS (1-0)
|3
|3. St. Dominic (1-0)
|4
|4. Highland (1-0)
|5
|5. St. Mary's (0-1)
|2
|6. Lift For Life (1-0)
|6
|7. Althoff (1-0)
|NR
|8. Lutheran North (1-0)
|NR
|9. Festus (1-0)
|NR
|10. Mater Dei (1-0)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked