|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/5/2023
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (1-1)
|2
|2. CBC (1-1)
|1
|3. De Smet (2-0)
|4
|4. Francis Howell (1-1)
|3
|5. O'Fallon (2-0)
|5
|6. Edwardsville (2-0)
|7
|7. Summit (2-0)
|9
|8. Eureka (2-0)
|8
|9. SLUH (2-0)
|10
|10. Hillsboro (2-0)
|13
|On the bubble: Oakville (2-0), Marquette (1-1), Parkway North (2-0), Troy Buchanan (1-1), Francis Howell Central (2-0), Ladue (2-0)
People are also reading…
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/5/2023
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Cardinal Ritter (2-0)
|1
|2. MICDS (2-0)
|2
|3. Lutheran North (2-0)
|8
|4. Althoff (2-0)
|7
|5. St. Dominic (2-0)
|3
|6. Lift For Life (2-0)
|6
|7. Highland (1-1)
|4
|8. Borgia (2-0)
|NR
|9. John Burroughs (1-1)
|NR
|10. Breese Central (1-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: St. Mary's (0-2), Mater Dei (1-1), Warrenton (2-0), Orchard Farm (2-0), Waterloo (1-1), Festus (1-1), Dupo (2-0)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked