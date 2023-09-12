|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/12/2023
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. CBC (2-1)
|2
|2. East St. Louis (1-2)
|1
|3. De Smet (3-0)
|3
|4. Edwardsville (3-0)
|6
|5. Francis Howell (1-2)
|4
|6. Summit (3-0)
|7
|7. O'Fallon (2-1)
|5
|8. Hillsboro (3-0)
|10
|9. Oakville (3-0)
|11
|10. SLUH (2-1)
|9
|On the bubble: Kirkwood (2-1), Eureka (2-1), Marquette (2-1), Parkway North (3-0), Troy Buchanan (1-2)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Cardinal Ritter (3-0)
|1
|2. Lutheran North (3-0)
|3
|3. Althoff (3-0)
|4
|4. MICDS (3-0)
|3
|5. St. Dominic (3-0)
|5
|6. Lift For Life (3-0)
|6
|7. Borgia (3-0)
|8
|8. Highland (2-1)
|7
|9. Breese Central (2-1)
|10
|10. Warrenton (3-0)
|13
|On the bubble: St. Mary's (1-2), Mater Dei (2-1), Festus (2-1), Dupo (3-0), John Burroughs (1-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked