Presented By Schnucks

Area high school football rankings, Week 3

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/6/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (1-1)1
2. CBC (1-1)2
3. De Smet (0-2)3
4. O'Fallon (2-0)4
5. Edwardsville (2-0)5
6. Francis Howell (2-0)7
7. Marquette (2-0)9
8. Troy Buchanan (1-1)6
9. Holt (1-1)10
10. Timberland (2-0)NR
On the bubble: SLUH (0-2), Eureka (2-0), Mascoutah (2-0), Lindbergh (2-0), Summit (1-1)

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/6/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Mary's (2-0)1
2. MICDS (2-0)2
3. Lutheran St. Charles (2-0)3
4. Cardinal Ritter (2-0)4
5. Lutheran North (1-1)5
6. Vashon (1-1)6
7. Union (2-0)7
8. Hillsboro (2-0)8
9. St. Dominic (2-0)9
10. Parkway North (2-0)NR
On the bubble: Highland (1-1), Lift For Life (1-1), Mater Dei (1-1), Cahokia (1-1), Columbia (1-1), Wood River (2-0), Duchesne (1-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
