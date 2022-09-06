Area high school football rankings, Week 3

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/6/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (1-1)
|1
|2. CBC (1-1)
|2
|3. De Smet (0-2)
|3
|4. O'Fallon (2-0)
|4
|5. Edwardsville (2-0)
|5
|6. Francis Howell (2-0)
|7
|7. Marquette (2-0)
|9
|8. Troy Buchanan (1-1)
|6
|9. Holt (1-1)
|10
|10. Timberland (2-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: SLUH (0-2), Eureka (2-0), Mascoutah (2-0), Lindbergh (2-0), Summit (1-1)
People are also reading…
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/6/2022
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Mary's (2-0)
|1
|2. MICDS (2-0)
|2
|3. Lutheran St. Charles (2-0)
|3
|4. Cardinal Ritter (2-0)
|4
|5. Lutheran North (1-1)
|5
|6. Vashon (1-1)
|6
|7. Union (2-0)
|7
|8. Hillsboro (2-0)
|8
|9. St. Dominic (2-0)
|9
|10. Parkway North (2-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Highland (1-1), Lift For Life (1-1), Mater Dei (1-1), Cahokia (1-1), Columbia (1-1), Wood River (2-0), Duchesne (1-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked