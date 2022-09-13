 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Area high school football rankings, Week 4

  • 0
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/13/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (1-2)1
2. CBC (2-1)2
3. De Smet (1-2)3
4. O'Fallon (3-0)4
5. Edwardsville (3-0)5
6. Francis Howell (3-0)6
7. Marquette (3-0)7
8. Troy Buchanan (2-1)8
9. Holt (2-1)9
10. Timberland (3-0)10
On the bubble: Eureka (3-0), Mascoutah (3-0), SLUH (0-3), Lindbergh (3-0), Summit (2-1)

People are also reading…

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/13/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Mary's (2-1)1
2. MICDS (3-0)2
3. Lutheran St. Charles (3-0)3
4. Cardinal Ritter (3-0)4
5. Lutheran North (1-2)5
6. Vashon (1-1)6
7. Union (3-0)7
8. Hillsboro (3-0)8
9. Parkway North (3-0)10
10. Highland (2-1)NR
On the bubble: St. Dominic (2-1), Lift For Life (2-1), Mater Dei (1-2), Columbia (2-1), Wood River (3-0), Duchesne (1-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

300-yard rushers, unstoppable forwards: Our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News