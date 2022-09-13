Area high school football rankings, Week 4

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/13/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (1-2)
|1
|2. CBC (2-1)
|2
|3. De Smet (1-2)
|3
|4. O'Fallon (3-0)
|4
|5. Edwardsville (3-0)
|5
|6. Francis Howell (3-0)
|6
|7. Marquette (3-0)
|7
|8. Troy Buchanan (2-1)
|8
|9. Holt (2-1)
|9
|10. Timberland (3-0)
|10
|On the bubble: Eureka (3-0), Mascoutah (3-0), SLUH (0-3), Lindbergh (3-0), Summit (2-1)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Mary's (2-1)
|1
|2. MICDS (3-0)
|2
|3. Lutheran St. Charles (3-0)
|3
|4. Cardinal Ritter (3-0)
|4
|5. Lutheran North (1-2)
|5
|6. Vashon (1-1)
|6
|7. Union (3-0)
|7
|8. Hillsboro (3-0)
|8
|9. Parkway North (3-0)
|10
|10. Highland (2-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: St. Dominic (2-1), Lift For Life (2-1), Mater Dei (1-2), Columbia (2-1), Wood River (3-0), Duchesne (1-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked