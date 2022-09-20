 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Area high school football rankings, Week 5

  • 0
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/20/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (2-2)1
2. CBC (3-1)2
3. De Smet (2-2)3
4. O'Fallon (4-0)4
5. Francis Howell (4-0)6
6. Edwardsville (3-1)5
7. Troy Buchanan (3-1)8
8. Holt (3-1)9
9. Timberland (4-0)10
10. Eureka (4-0)NR
On the bubble: Marquette (3-1), Summit (3-1), Kirkwood (2-2), Pattonville (3-1), Fort Zumwalt North (3-1)

People are also reading…

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/20/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Mary's (3-1)1
2. MICDS (4-0)2
3. Cardinal Ritter (4-0)4
4. Lutheran St. Charles (3-1)3
5. Lutheran North (2-2)5
6. Union (4-0)7
7. Hillsboro (4-0)8
8. Highland (3-1)10
9. Vashon (1-2)6
10. Waterloo (3-1)NR
On the bubble: Columbia (3-1), Parkway North (3-1), St. Dominic (3-1), Lift For Life (3-1), Wood River (4-0), Duchesne (2-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News