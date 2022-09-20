Area high school football rankings, Week 5

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/20/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (2-2)
|1
|2. CBC (3-1)
|2
|3. De Smet (2-2)
|3
|4. O'Fallon (4-0)
|4
|5. Francis Howell (4-0)
|6
|6. Edwardsville (3-1)
|5
|7. Troy Buchanan (3-1)
|8
|8. Holt (3-1)
|9
|9. Timberland (4-0)
|10
|10. Eureka (4-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Marquette (3-1), Summit (3-1), Kirkwood (2-2), Pattonville (3-1), Fort Zumwalt North (3-1)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Mary's (3-1)
|1
|2. MICDS (4-0)
|2
|3. Cardinal Ritter (4-0)
|4
|4. Lutheran St. Charles (3-1)
|3
|5. Lutheran North (2-2)
|5
|6. Union (4-0)
|7
|7. Hillsboro (4-0)
|8
|8. Highland (3-1)
|10
|9. Vashon (1-2)
|6
|10. Waterloo (3-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Columbia (3-1), Parkway North (3-1), St. Dominic (3-1), Lift For Life (3-1), Wood River (4-0), Duchesne (2-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked