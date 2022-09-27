 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area high school football rankings, Week 6

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/27/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (3-2)1
2. CBC (4-1)2
3. Francis Howell (5-0)5
4. O'Fallon (4-1)4
5. De Smet (2-3)3
6. Edwardsville (4-1)6
7. Timberland (5-0)9
8. Troy Buchanan (3-2)7
9. Holt (4-1)8
10. Eureka (5-0)10
On the bubble: Marquette (4-1), Summit (4-1), Kirkwood (2-2), Pattonville (4-1), Seckman (4-1)

Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Mary's (4-1)1
2. MICDS (5-0)2
3. Cardinal Ritter (5-0)3
4. Lutheran St. Charles (3-2)4
5. Lutheran North (3-2)5
6. Union (5-0)6
7. Hillsboro (5-0)7
8. Highland (4-1)8
9. Vashon (2-2)9
10. Waterloo (4-1)10
On the bubble: Columbia (4-1), Lift For Life (4-1), Breese Central (4-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
