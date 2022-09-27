Area high school football rankings, Week 6

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/27/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (3-2)
|1
|2. CBC (4-1)
|2
|3. Francis Howell (5-0)
|5
|4. O'Fallon (4-1)
|4
|5. De Smet (2-3)
|3
|6. Edwardsville (4-1)
|6
|7. Timberland (5-0)
|9
|8. Troy Buchanan (3-2)
|7
|9. Holt (4-1)
|8
|10. Eureka (5-0)
|10
|On the bubble: Marquette (4-1), Summit (4-1), Kirkwood (2-2), Pattonville (4-1), Seckman (4-1)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Mary's (4-1)
|1
|2. MICDS (5-0)
|2
|3. Cardinal Ritter (5-0)
|3
|4. Lutheran St. Charles (3-2)
|4
|5. Lutheran North (3-2)
|5
|6. Union (5-0)
|6
|7. Hillsboro (5-0)
|7
|8. Highland (4-1)
|8
|9. Vashon (2-2)
|9
|10. Waterloo (4-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Columbia (4-1), Lift For Life (4-1), Breese Central (4-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked