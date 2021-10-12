Area high school football rankings, Week 7

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/12/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (6-1)
|1
|2. CBC (6-1)
|2
|3. De Smet (5-2)
|3
|4. Holt (7-0)
|4
|5. Hazelwood Central (7-0)
|5
|6. Francis Howell (6-1)
|6
|7. Summit (7-0)
|7
|8. O'Fallon (5-2)
|8
|9. Edwardsville (5-2)
|9
|10. Ladue (6-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Mascoutah (7-0), McCluer (6-1), Eureka (6-1), Marquette (6-1), Troy Buchanan (5-2)
Small schools
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Mary's (5-1)
|1
|2. MICDS (7-0)
|2
|3. Mater Dei (7-0)
|3
|4. Lutheran St. Charles (5-2)
|6
|5. Lutheran North (4-3)
|5
|6. Union (7-0)
|8
|7. Cardinal Ritter (3-4)
|4
|8. Duchesne (5-2)
|7
|9. St. Dominic (4-3)
|9
|10. Lift For Life (4-3)
|10
|On the bubble: Vashon (6-0), Hillsboro (6-1), Breese Central (6-1), St. Pius X (6-1), Parkway North (5-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
