Area high school football rankings, Week 7
Area high school football rankings, Week 7

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/12/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (6-1)1
2. CBC (6-1)2
3. De Smet (5-2)3
4. Holt (7-0)4
5. Hazelwood Central (7-0)5
6. Francis Howell (6-1)6
7. Summit (7-0)7
8. O'Fallon (5-2)8
9. Edwardsville (5-2)9
10. Ladue (6-1)10
On the bubble: Mascoutah (7-0), McCluer (6-1), Eureka (6-1), Marquette (6-1), Troy Buchanan (5-2)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/12/2021 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Mary's (5-1)1
2. MICDS (7-0)2
3. Mater Dei (7-0)3
4. Lutheran St. Charles (5-2)6
5. Lutheran North (4-3)5
6. Union (7-0)8
7. Cardinal Ritter (3-4)4
8. Duchesne (5-2)7
9. St. Dominic (4-3)9
10. Lift For Life (4-3)10
On the bubble: Vashon (6-0), Hillsboro (6-1), Breese Central (6-1), St. Pius X (6-1), Parkway North (5-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
