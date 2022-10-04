 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area high school football rankings, Week 7

  • 0
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/4/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (4-2)1
2. CBC (5-1)2
3. Francis Howell (6-0)3
4. O'Fallon (5-1)4
5. De Smet (3-3)5
6. Edwardsville (5-1)6
7. Troy Buchanan (4-2)8
8. Holt (5-1)9
9. Eureka (6-0)10
10. Timberland (5-1)7
On the bubble: Marquette (5-1), Summit (5-1), Seckman (5-1), Kirkwood (2-3), Pattonville (4-2), Hillsboro (6-0)

People are also reading…

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/4/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Mary's (5-1)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (6-0)3
3. Lutheran North (4-2)5
4. Union (6-0)6
5. MICDS (5-1)2
6. Lutheran St. Charles (3-3)4
7. Highland (5-1)8
8. Vashon (3-2)9
9. Waterloo (5-1)10
10. Lift For Life (5-1)NR
On the bubble: Breese Central (5-1), Wood River (5-1), Columbia (4-2), Red Bud (5-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News