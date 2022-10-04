Area high school football rankings, Week 7

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/4/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (4-2)
|1
|2. CBC (5-1)
|2
|3. Francis Howell (6-0)
|3
|4. O'Fallon (5-1)
|4
|5. De Smet (3-3)
|5
|6. Edwardsville (5-1)
|6
|7. Troy Buchanan (4-2)
|8
|8. Holt (5-1)
|9
|9. Eureka (6-0)
|10
|10. Timberland (5-1)
|7
|On the bubble: Marquette (5-1), Summit (5-1), Seckman (5-1), Kirkwood (2-3), Pattonville (4-2), Hillsboro (6-0)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/4/2022
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Mary's (5-1)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (6-0)
|3
|3. Lutheran North (4-2)
|5
|4. Union (6-0)
|6
|5. MICDS (5-1)
|2
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (3-3)
|4
|7. Highland (5-1)
|8
|8. Vashon (3-2)
|9
|9. Waterloo (5-1)
|10
|10. Lift For Life (5-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Breese Central (5-1), Wood River (5-1), Columbia (4-2), Red Bud (5-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked