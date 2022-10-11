Area high school football rankings, Week 8

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/11/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (5-2)
|1
|2. CBC (6-1)
|2
|3. Francis Howell (7-0)
|3
|4. O'Fallon (6-1)
|4
|5. Troy Buchanan (5-2)
|7
|6. Edwardsville (6-1)
|6
|7. Holt (6-1)
|8
|8. De Smet (3-4)
|5
|9. Marquette (6-1)
|NR
|10. Eureka (6-1)
|9
|On the bubble: Summit (6-1), Seckman (6-1), Kirkwood (3-3), Timberland (5-2), Hillsboro (7-0)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Mary's (6-1)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (7-0)
|2
|3. Lutheran North (5-2)
|3
|4. Union (7-0)
|4
|5. MICDS (6-1)
|5
|6. Highland (6-1)
|7
|7. Lutheran St. Charles (4-3)
|6
|8. Vashon (4-2)
|8
|9. Breese Central (6-1)
|NR
|10. Waterloo (5-2)
|9
|On the bubble: Wood River (6-1), Columbia (5-2), Red Bud (6-1), Lift For Life (5-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked