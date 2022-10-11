 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area high school football rankings, Week 8

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/11/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (5-2)1
2. CBC (6-1)2
3. Francis Howell (7-0)3
4. O'Fallon (6-1)4
5. Troy Buchanan (5-2)7
6. Edwardsville (6-1)6
7. Holt (6-1)8
8. De Smet (3-4)5
9. Marquette (6-1)NR
10. Eureka (6-1)9
On the bubble: Summit (6-1), Seckman (6-1), Kirkwood (3-3), Timberland (5-2), Hillsboro (7-0)

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/11/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Mary's (6-1)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (7-0)2
3. Lutheran North (5-2)3
4. Union (7-0)4
5. MICDS (6-1)5
6. Highland (6-1)7
7. Lutheran St. Charles (4-3)6
8. Vashon (4-2)8
9. Breese Central (6-1)NR
10. Waterloo (5-2)9
On the bubble: Wood River (6-1), Columbia (5-2), Red Bud (6-1), Lift For Life (5-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
