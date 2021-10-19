 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area high school football rankings, Week 8
0 comments

Area high school football rankings, Week 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/19/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (7-1)1
2. CBC (7-1)2
3. De Smet (6-2)3
4. Holt (8-0)4
5. Francis Howell (7-1)6
6. Summit (8-0)7
7. Hazelwood Central (7-1)5
8. O'Fallon (6-2)8
9. Ladue (7-1)10
10. Eureka (7-1)NR
On the bubble: Edwardsville (5-3), McCluer (7-1), Marquette (7-1), Troy Buchanan (6-2), Mascoutah (7-1)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/19/2021 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Mary's (6-1)1
2. MICDS (8-0)2
3. Mater Dei (8-0)3
4. Lutheran St. Charles (6-2)4
5. Lutheran North (5-3)5
6. Union (8-0)6
7. Duchesne (6-2)8
8. Vashon (7-0)NR
9. Hillsboro (7-1)NR
10. Cardinal Ritter (3-5)7
On the bubble: St. Dominic (4-4), Lift For Life (4-4), Breese Central (7-1), St. Pius X (7-1), Parkway North (6-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Football record breakers and freshman stars on the diamond: Our High School Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News