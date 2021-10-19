Area high school football rankings, Week 8

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/19/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (7-1)
|1
|2. CBC (7-1)
|2
|3. De Smet (6-2)
|3
|4. Holt (8-0)
|4
|5. Francis Howell (7-1)
|6
|6. Summit (8-0)
|7
|7. Hazelwood Central (7-1)
|5
|8. O'Fallon (6-2)
|8
|9. Ladue (7-1)
|10
|10. Eureka (7-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Edwardsville (5-3), McCluer (7-1), Marquette (7-1), Troy Buchanan (6-2), Mascoutah (7-1)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Mary's (6-1)
|1
|2. MICDS (8-0)
|2
|3. Mater Dei (8-0)
|3
|4. Lutheran St. Charles (6-2)
|4
|5. Lutheran North (5-3)
|5
|6. Union (8-0)
|6
|7. Duchesne (6-2)
|8
|8. Vashon (7-0)
|NR
|9. Hillsboro (7-1)
|NR
|10. Cardinal Ritter (3-5)
|7
|On the bubble: St. Dominic (4-4), Lift For Life (4-4), Breese Central (7-1), St. Pius X (7-1), Parkway North (6-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked