Area high school football rankings, Week 9

-
MSHSAA strips Hazelwood schools of hosting home playoff games due to COVID-19 spectator policy
-
Football notebook: Mascoutah's Hanson suffers season-ending injury; Leonard resigns at St. Charles
-
Missouri district standings
-
Missouri top 10 rankings
-
De Smet defense buckles down to snap Vashon's 10-game win streak
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/27/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (7-2)
|1
|2. CBC (8-1)
|2
|3. De Smet (7-2)
|3
|4. Holt (9-0)
|4
|5. Francis Howell (8-1)
|5
|6. Summit (9-0)
|6
|7. Marquette (8-1)
|NR
|8. Ladue (8-1)
|9
|9. Lindbergh (8-1)
|NR
|10. O'Fallon (6-3)
|8
|On the bubble: Hazelwood Central (7-2), Kirkwood (6-2), Eureka (7-2), Troy Buchanan (7-2), Edwardsville (5-4)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/27/2021
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Mary's (7-1)
|1
|2. MICDS (9-0)
|2
|3. Mater Dei (9-0)
|3
|4. Lutheran St. Charles (7-2)
|4
|5. Lutheran North (6-3)
|5
|6. Union (9-0)
|6
|7. Duchesne (7-2)
|7
|8. Vashon (7-1)
|8
|9. Hillsboro (8-1)
|9
|10. Breese Central (8-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Cardinal Ritter (3-6), St. Dominic (5-4), Lift For Life (5-4), St. Pius X (7-2), Parkway North (6-3)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.