Area top 10 results

Large schools
|1. East St. Louis (1-0) def. CBC (0-1), 48-44
|2. De Smet (1-0) def. Edwardsville (0-1), 44-17
|3. CBC (0-1) lost to East St. Louis (1-0), 48-44
|4. Edwardsville (0-1) lost to De Smet (1-0), 44-17
|5. Fort Zumwalt North (0-1) lost to Battle (1-0), 36-35
|6. Francis Howell (1-0) def. Hickman (0-1), 45-0
|7. Holt (1-0) def. Jennings (0-1), 45-0
|8. McCluer (1-0) def. McCluer North (0-1), 60-18
|9. O'Fallon (1-0) def. Normal Community West (0-1), 34-7
|10. Chaminade (1-0) def. Jefferson City (0-1), 34-20
Small schools
|1. St. Mary's (1-0) def. Lutheran North (0-1), 44-7
|2. MICDS (1-0) def. SLUH (0-1), 42-28
|3. Lutheran North (0-1) lost to St. Mary's (1-0), 44-7
|4. Cardinal Ritter (1-0) def. Cahokia (0-1), 30-28
|5. Duchesne (1-0) def. Lift For Life (0-1), 14-6
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (0-1) lost to Denver Lutheran (1-0), 35-14
|7. Highland (0-1) lost to Washington, Illinois (1-0), 30-20
|8. St. Dominic (1-0) def. St. Charles West (0-1), 63-21
|9. Festus (0-1) lost to Ste. Genevieve (1-0), 36-31
|10. Lift For Life (0-1) lost to Duchesne (1-0), 14-6