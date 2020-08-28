Area top 10 results

Large schools
|1. East St. Louis (0-0) is idle
|2. De Smet (0-0) is idle
|3. CBC (0-0) is idle
|4. Edwardsville (0-0) is idle
|5. Fort Zumwalt North (0-1) lost to Battle (1-0), 60-43
|6. Francis Howell (1-0) def. Hickman (0-1), 63-21
|7. Eureka (0-0) is idle
|8. Marquette (0-0) is idle
|9. Ladue (0-0) is idle
|10. Kirkwood (0-0) is idle
Small schools
|1. Lutheran North (0-0) is idle
|2. Trinity (0-0) is idle
|3. Mater Dei (0-0) is idle
|4. Columbia (0-0) is idle
|5. St. Mary's (0-0) is idle
|6. Highland (0-0) is idle
|7. Cardinal Ritter (0-0) is idle
|8. Cahokia (0-0) is idle
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (0-1) lost to Helias (1-0), 31-20
|10. Borgia (1-0) def. Pacific (0-1), 49-12
* Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
