 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area top 10 results
0 comments

Area top 10 results

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Large schools

1. East St. Louis (0-0) is idle
2. De Smet (0-0) is idle
3. CBC (0-0) is idle
4. Edwardsville (0-0) is idle
5. Fort Zumwalt North (0-1) lost to Battle (1-0), 60-43
6. Francis Howell (1-0) def. Hickman (0-1), 63-21
7. Eureka (0-0) is idle
8. Marquette (0-0) is idle
9. Ladue (0-0) is idle
10. Kirkwood (0-0) is idle

Small schools

1. Lutheran North (0-0) is idle
2. Trinity (0-0) is idle
3. Mater Dei (0-0) is idle
4. Columbia (0-0) is idle
5. St. Mary's (0-0) is idle
6. Highland (0-0) is idle
7. Cardinal Ritter (0-0) is idle
8. Cahokia (0-0) is idle
9. Lutheran St. Charles (0-1) lost to Helias (1-0), 31-20
10. Borgia (1-0) def. Pacific (0-1), 49-12

* Large schools have enrollments over 1,000

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports