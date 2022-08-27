 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area top 10 results

Large schools

1. East St. Louis (0-1) lost to Baltimore St. Frances (1-0), 20-13
2. CBC (1-0) def. Milton, Ga. (0-2), 41-27
3. De Smet (0-1) lost to Springfield, Ohio (1-0), 29-22
4. O'Fallon (1-0) def. Normal Community (0-1), 23-17
5. Edwardsville (1-0) def. Jackson (0-1), 41-34
6. Troy Buchanan (1-0) def. Holt (0-1), 34-20
7. SLUH (0-1) lost to St. Mary's (1-0), 42-10
8. Holt (0-1) lost to Troy Buchanan (1-0), 34-20
9. Francis Howell (1-0) def. Fort Zumwalt North (0-1), 45-0
10. Marquette (1-0) def. Lafayette (0-1), 21-14

Small schools

1. St. Mary's (1-0) def. SLUH (0-1), 42-10
2. MICDS (1-0) def. Harrisonville (0-1), 37-2
3. Lutheran St. Charles (1-0) def. Denver Lutheran (0-1), 26-16
4. Cardinal Ritter (1-0) def. McCluer (0-1), 46-0
5. Mater Dei (0-1) lost to Waterloo (1-0), 13-2
6. Lutheran North (1-0) def. Hazelwood Central (0-1), 27-6
7. Vashon (1-0) def. Kirkwood (0-1), 28-27
8. Union (1-0) def. Washington (0-1), 29-28
9. Hillsboro (1-0) def. Sikeston (0-1), 49-14
10. St. Dominic (1-0) def. St. Charles West (0-1), 49-12

* Large schools have enrollments over 1,000

