Area top 10 results

Large schools
|1. East St. Louis (0-1) lost to Baltimore St. Frances (1-0), 20-13
|2. CBC (1-0) def. Milton, Ga. (0-2), 41-27
|3. De Smet (0-1) lost to Springfield, Ohio (1-0), 29-22
|4. O'Fallon (1-0) def. Normal Community (0-1), 23-17
|5. Edwardsville (1-0) def. Jackson (0-1), 41-34
|6. Troy Buchanan (1-0) def. Holt (0-1), 34-20
|7. SLUH (0-1) lost to St. Mary's (1-0), 42-10
|8. Holt (0-1) lost to Troy Buchanan (1-0), 34-20
|9. Francis Howell (1-0) def. Fort Zumwalt North (0-1), 45-0
|10. Marquette (1-0) def. Lafayette (0-1), 21-14
Small schools
People are also reading…
|1. St. Mary's (1-0) def. SLUH (0-1), 42-10
|2. MICDS (1-0) def. Harrisonville (0-1), 37-2
|3. Lutheran St. Charles (1-0) def. Denver Lutheran (0-1), 26-16
|4. Cardinal Ritter (1-0) def. McCluer (0-1), 46-0
|5. Mater Dei (0-1) lost to Waterloo (1-0), 13-2
|6. Lutheran North (1-0) def. Hazelwood Central (0-1), 27-6
|7. Vashon (1-0) def. Kirkwood (0-1), 28-27
|8. Union (1-0) def. Washington (0-1), 29-28
|9. Hillsboro (1-0) def. Sikeston (0-1), 49-14
|10. St. Dominic (1-0) def. St. Charles West (0-1), 49-12
* Large schools have enrollments over 1,000