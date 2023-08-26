Large schools
|1. East St. Louis (0-1) lost to Chicago Mount Carmel (1-0), 36-33
|2. CBC (1-0) def. Carmel, Ind. (0-1), 55-28
|3. Francis Howell (1-0) def. Fort Zumwalt North (0-1), 21-17
|4. De Smet (1-0) def. Kirkwood (0-1), 44-21
|5. O'Fallon (1-0) def. Granite City (0-1), 54-9
|6. Marquette (1-0) def. Lafayette (0-1), 13-10
|7. Edwardsville (1-0) def. Jackson (0-1), 30-21
|8. Eureka (1-0) def. Fort Zumwalt West (0-1), 35-0
|9. Timberland (0-1) lost to Liberty (Wentzville) (1-0), 37-19
|10. Summit (1-0) def. Webster Groves (0-1), 56-14
Small schools
|1. Cardinal Ritter (1-0) def. McCluer (0-1), 52-6
|2. St. Mary's (0-1) lost to SLUH (1-0), 38-21
|3. MICDS (1-0) def. Harrisonville (0-1), 15-10
|4. St. Dominic (1-0) def. St. Charles West (0-1), 31-6
|5. Highland (1-0) def. Breese Central (0-1), 35-14
|6. Lift For Life (1-0) def. Duchesne (0-1), 58-0
|7. St. Charles West (0-1) lost to St. Dominic (1-0), 31-6
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (0-1) lost to Parker Lutheran, Colo. (1-0), 56-6
|9. Breese Central (0-1) lost to Highland (1-0), 35-14
|10. Duchesne (0-1) lost to Lift For Life (1-0), 58-0
* Large schools have enrollments over 1,000