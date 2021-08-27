 Skip to main content
Area top 10 schedule, results
Area top 10 schedule, results

Large schools

1. East St. Louis (1-0) def. CBC (0-1), 48-44
2. De Smet (1-0) def. Edwardsville (0-1), 44-17
3. CBC (0-1) lost to East St. Louis (1-0), 48-44
4. Edwardsville (0-1) lost to De Smet (1-0), 44-17
5. Fort Zumwalt North (0-1) lost to Battle (1-0), 36-35
6. Francis Howell (1-0) def. Hickman (0-1), 45-0
7. Holt (1-0) def. Jennings (0-1), 45-0
8. McCluer (0-0) vs. McCluer North (0-0), 11 a.m. Saturday
9. O'Fallon (1-0) def. Normal Community West (0-1), 34-7
10. Chaminade (1-0) def. Jefferson City (0-1), 34-20

Small schools

1. St. Mary's (0-0) vs. Lutheran North (0-0), 8 p.m. today
2. MICDS (0-0) at SLUH (0-0), 8 p.m. today
3. Lutheran North (0-0) at St. Mary's (0-0), 8 p.m. today
4. Cardinal Ritter (0-0) vs. Cahokia (0-0), 7 p.m. today
5. Duchesne (1-0) def. Lift For Life (0-1), 14-6
6. Lutheran St. Charles (0-0) vs. Denver Lutheran (0-0), 7 p.m. today
7. Highland (0-1) lost to Washington, Illinois (1-0), 30-20
8. St. Dominic (0-0) at St. Charles West (0-0), 8 p.m. today
9. Festus (0-1) lost to Ste. Genevieve (1-0), 36-31
10. Lift For Life (0-1) lost to Duchesne (1-0), 14-6

* Large schools have enrollments over 1,000

