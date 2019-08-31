Large schools
|1. East St. Louis (1-0) def. Batavia (0-1), 31-17
|2. CBC (1-0) def. O'Fallon (0-1), 65-28
|3. De Smet (1-0) def. Hazelwood Central (0-1), 35-0
|4. Ladue (0-0) is idle
|5. Edwardsville (1-0) def. McCluer North (0-1), 7-6
|6. Fort Zumwalt North (1-0) def. Francis Howell (0-1), 38-24
|7. Kirkwood (1-0) def. Jefferson City (0-1), 61-35
|8. Eureka (0-1) lost to Fort Zumwalt West (1-0), 23-22
|9. Pattonville (0-1) lost to Hickman (1-0), 14-7
|10. Francis Howell (0-1) lost to Fort Zumwalt North (1-0), 38-24
Small schools
|1. Trinity (0-1) lost to Lutheran North (1-0), 25-6
|2. Lutheran North (1-0) def. Trinity (0-1), 25-6
|3. Cardinal Ritter (1-0) def. Nazareth Academy (0-1), 32-21
|4. Cahokia (1-0) def. Collinsville (0-1), 26-0
|5. Highland (0-1) lost to Mount Zion (1-0), 31-21
|6. Columbia (1-0) def. Mascoutah (0-1), 28-7
|7. St. Charles West (1-0) def. St. Dominic (0-1), 44-14
|8. Borgia (1-0) def. Pacific (0-1), 38-0
|9. MICDS (1-0) def. Poplar Bluff (0-1), 34-21
|10. St. Mary's (1-0) def. Westminster (0-1), 26-15
* Large schools have enrollments over 1,000