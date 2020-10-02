As COVID-19 wrecks schedules, Lutheran North gets to make season debut

After weeks searching for a game, the Lutheran North football team will finally make its season debut.
Lutheran North will play Parkway West at 4 p.m. Saturday at Francis Howell. The game will not be open be open to the public.
Parkway West was available because Borgia canceled its scheduled game against the Longhorns because several Borgia players were put into quarantine Friday due to potential COVID-19 exposure. Borgia athletics director Chris Arand said the Knights were hit hard across the board, but especially on the offensive line.
“When you are talking about football, you have to be concerned with the safety of the kids playing,” Arand wrote in an email.
Borgia played last week without starting quarterback Sam Heggemann, who was put into quarantine last Friday.
Duchesne's Archdiocesan Athletic Association football game at Tolton in Columbia was canceled Friday afternoon. Duchesne had athletes test positive in the volleyball and boys soccer programs this week, athletics director Paul Boschert said in a text message. There were a couple of football players that were symptomatic, as well. When this information was relayed to Tolton, it decided to cancel the game out of an abundance of caution.
On Thursday, Lutheran St. Charles canceled its Friday night game at St. Dominic because of two COVID-19 positive tests in the school. The football and volleyball teams have had their activities postponed until Oct. 14 due to potential exposure.
“This precautionary move is being taken following (two) recent positive COVID-19 tests at school,” Lutheran St. Charles athletics director Melvin Bethany wrote in an email. “In accordance with the St. Charles County Health Department, all established protocols are being followed.”
St. Dominic announced late Thursday it replaced Lutheran St. Charles with Vianney, which will make its season debut Friday night.
On Wednesday, Fox switched from a home game with Jackson to a road game at Jackson on Friday night. The reason for the late switch to play at Jackson was because of Jefferson County’s COVID-19 red zone status.
“We made a gentlemen's agreement to consider site changes pending health standards in relation to COVID. Jefferson County is currently in a red level and we do not allow visiting spectators while in the red level,” Fox athletics director Scott Leuthauser said in an email. “This type of situation helps us develop character traits that are hard to replicate. The Fox football program has adapted all season and I think this will help them in November.”
