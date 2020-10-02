As COVID-19 wrecks schedules, Lutheran North gets to make season debut

After weeks searching for a game, the Lutheran North football team will finally make its season debut.

Lutheran North will play Parkway West at 4 p.m. Saturday at Francis Howell. The game will not be open be open to the public.

Parkway West was available because Borgia canceled its scheduled game against the Longhorns because several Borgia players were put into quarantine Friday due to potential COVID-19 exposure. Borgia athletics director Chris Arand said the Knights were hit hard across the board, but especially on the offensive line.

“When you are talking about football, you have to be concerned with the safety of the kids playing,” Arand wrote in an email.

Borgia played last week without starting quarterback Sam Heggemann, who was put into quarantine last Friday.

Duchesne's Archdiocesan Athletic Association football game at Tolton in Columbia was canceled Friday afternoon. Duchesne had athletes test positive in the volleyball and boys soccer programs this week, athletics director Paul Boschert said in a text message. There were a couple of football players that were symptomatic, as well. When this information was relayed to Tolton, it decided to cancel the game out of an abundance of caution.