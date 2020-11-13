Atkins, Jackson help Cardinal Ritter blow past St. Clair and into state quarterfinals

ST. CLAIR — T.J. Atkins is starting to enjoy this quarterback gig.

The Cardinal Ritter senior was moved to the signal caller spot after three seasons as one of the Lions' go-to receivers.

At first, he wasn't sure about the switch, which came out of necessity.

"Catching the football — it's what I'm best at," he said.

Now six games into his stint under center, Atkins is starting to change his tune.

"Not so bad after all," he said.

Atkins turned in another eye-popping performance on Friday tossing three touchdown passes to lead Ritter to a 53-13 win over previously unbeaten St. Clair in the Class 3 District 2 championship game in Franklin County.

The Lions (3-3), who have won three in a row, will host Kennett (11-0) in a state quarterfinal next weekend.

Atkins has accepted a scholarship to SIU Carbondale, where he is expected to play wide receiver.

That was one of the reasons he was hesitant to switch positions.