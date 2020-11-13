Atkins, Jackson help Cardinal Ritter blow past St. Clair and into state quarterfinals

ST. CLAIR — T.J. Atkins is starting to enjoy this quarterback gig.
The Cardinal Ritter senior was moved to the signal caller spot after three seasons as one of the Lions' go-to receivers.
At first, he wasn't sure about the switch, which came out of necessity.
"Catching the football — it's what I'm best at," he said.
Now six games into his stint under center, Atkins is starting to change his tune.
"Not so bad after all," he said.
Atkins turned in another eye-popping performance on Friday tossing three touchdown passes to lead Ritter to a 53-13 win over previously unbeaten St. Clair in the Class 3 District 2 championship game in Franklin County.
The Lions (3-3), who have won three in a row, will host Kennett (11-0) in a state quarterfinal next weekend.
Atkins has accepted a scholarship to SIU Carbondale, where he is expected to play wide receiver.
That was one of the reasons he was hesitant to switch positions.
"I just had to do it to be a leader on the team," Atkins said. "At first, I wasn't sure so sure. But, it makes me see the game better. I understand more of the whole picture of what's going on out there."
Atkins looked like a seasoned veteran in the pocket against St. Clair (9-1), which had given up just 48 points all season.
He guided his team on a pair of long touchdown drives in the first half to eliminate an early 7-0 deficit.
"He's doing extremely well," Ritter coach Brennen Spain said. "He knows what to do."
Atkins turned heads with a 451-yard passing effort in a 56-32 loss to Jackson on Oct. 16.
But Friday's performance, against one of the top defensive teams in the state, was a statement-maker.
"I'm just showing I can do a lot of things on the field," Atkins said.
Ritter senior running back William Jackson added two touchdowns and 177 yards to the winning attack.
Jackson, who is headed to the University of Tulsa, is one of the Atkins' biggest supporters.
"He did what he did (switch positions) just to help the team because we needed it," Jackson said. "He's gotten really good too."
Atkins connected on nine of 16 passes for 226 yards. He guided his team on four scoring drives in the game's first 27 minutes and 54 seconds.
Most importantly, he triggered a run of 53 unanswered points after the hosts jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 30-yard run by senior quarterback Wes Hinson in the first quarter.
Atkins hit standout received Luther Burden on a 63-yard catch-and-run with 119 seconds left in the opening frame. He connected with senior Amarhyrious Edwards for the 2-point conversion and an 8-7 lead.
The Lions marched 92 yards on their next possession, which culminated with a 37-yard TD toss from Atkins to Keavian Long.
Atkins then put together another drive - this one of 12 plays covering 84 yards. Jackson capped the march with a 9-yard run for a 22-7 lead.
The Lions pushed the advantage to 28-7 on their first possession of the second half. Atkins hit Edwards on a 38-yard TD bullet.
The Ritter defense and special teams took over from there. Senior George Moore recovered a bad snap in the end zone for one score. Lawrence McConnell rambled 29 yards with an interception for another touchdown.
"We got beat by a very talented team," St. Clair coach Brian Robbins said. "They're big and really fast."
St. Clair came into the contest averaging almost 52 points per game.
"I think we're finally in middle-of-the season form," Spain said.
Ritter was forced to forfeit all of its games last year after using an ineligible player.
That makes the Lions even more determined this time around.
"State championship 2020," Jackson said. "That's what it's all about."
