B'ynote' named new football coach at Westminster

Butler B’ynote’ has taken the reins once more.

This time at Westminster.

B’ynote’ was announced as the school’s new football coach in a press release Monday afternoon. This will be the third head coaching job for B’ynote’. He coached two years at Briggs High in Columbus, Ohio from 2012-2013 and went 2-18. A Vashon graduate, B’ynote’ coached the Wolverines for the 2017 and 2018 seasons and compiled a record of 5-16.

Last season he served as an offensive assistant coach at Kirkwood.

B’ynote’, 47, graduated from Vashon in 1990 and went on to play at Ohio State. He was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 1994 NFL Draft. B’ynote’ played two years in the NFL and had a six-year professional football career.

B’ynote’ replaces Keith Herring, who resigned in December after three seasons at Westminster. The Wildcats went 5-6 in the fall. During Herring’s tenure, Westminster was 15-17.

B’ynote’ is the third coach to lead Westminster since 2015 when Cory Snyder stepped down. Snyder has since returned to Westminster as its athletics director. Chris Pederson was promoted from Snyder’s staff, had the job for one season before he resigned and Herring was hired.

“There is a lot of hard work ahead but I am confident the administration, coaches, players and parents are all excited to begin the journey of reaching our desired goals and expectations,” B’ynote’ said in a press release.