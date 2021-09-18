Banks, Price carry Hazelwood Central to convincing win over Seckman

The Jaguars knew it was coming and couldn’t stop it. Price carried the ball seven times for 130 yards and scored two touchdowns. Banks had 10 carries for 122 yards and three touchdowns, the shortest of which was 9 yards.

“When he scores I want to score harder,” Banks said. “I score two times, what are you going to do? He scores two times. It’s like that.”

Banks and Price consistently brushed off first contact — and often second and third contact — to break through Seckman’s defense time and again. The pair are fast, strong and hard to wrangle. Banks is 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds. Price is 5-foot-5 and 170 pounds. Not one Jaguar was fast enough to catch them from behind on their way to the end zone.

“Too much touchdowns isn’t enough touchdowns so we have to keep going,” Banks said.