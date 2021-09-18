Banks, Price carry Hazelwood Central to convincing win over Seckman

FLORISSANT — Jamarion Price hadn’t had a chance to sit on the bench yet when the Hazelwood Central football team’s coaching staff shouted for the offense to get ready Saturday afternoon.
“But we were just out there,” Price deadpanned for a laugh.
A senior running back, Price was kidding, but he wasn’t wrong. The Hawks offense had just been on the field. Then again, the speed at which Hazelwood Central scored it wouldn’t be out there long.
Hazelwood Central had two scoring drives that were one play and another two that were two plays as it rolled to a 46-13 nonconference win over Seckman at Hazelwood Central.
The No. 6 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Hazelwood Central (4-0) baptized up and comer Seckman (3-1) with a steady diet of size and speed.
On the Hawks' second offensive play, and his first carry, Price rolled 51 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 6.
After the defense held and standout Armani Turner's spectacular punt return gave Central a short field, it was senior running back Lionel Banks’ turn. On his first carry of the game he went 27 yards for a touchdown to put the Hawks ahead 13-6 with 5 minutes and 47 seconds to play in the first.
“We knew they had some good backs and if we didn’t get them at that first tackle they were going to go long,” Seckman coach Nick Baer said.
The Jaguars knew it was coming and couldn’t stop it. Price carried the ball seven times for 130 yards and scored two touchdowns. Banks had 10 carries for 122 yards and three touchdowns, the shortest of which was 9 yards.
“When he scores I want to score harder,” Banks said. “I score two times, what are you going to do? He scores two times. It’s like that.”
Banks and Price consistently brushed off first contact — and often second and third contact — to break through Seckman’s defense time and again. The pair are fast, strong and hard to wrangle. Banks is 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds. Price is 5-foot-5 and 170 pounds. Not one Jaguar was fast enough to catch them from behind on their way to the end zone.
“Too much touchdowns isn’t enough touchdowns so we have to keep going,” Banks said.
The Hawks could have done even more damage but were hindered by miscues. They had three touchdowns brought back by penalties. Hazelwood Central’s passing game had its moments but wasn't a consist threat. Senior quarterback Bryson Brown completed 6 of 20 passes for 151 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once. Brown hooked up with Turner for a 64-yard touchdown on a quick hitch route that went long. He also found senior receiver Kyle Taylor Jr. for a 56-yard touchdown when the Seckman defender tried to jump the route and missed, allowing Taylor to make the catch and dash into the end zone untroubled.
Seckman’s afternoon started as well as could be hoped as junior quarterback Cole Ruble directed the Jaguars down the field for a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Ruble connected with junior wide receiver Will Ladek for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal at Central's 11-yard line to put the Jaguars ahead 6-0 with 8:18 in the first.
Turns out it just made the Hawks offense focus that much more.
“We really didn’t want them to score so it motivated us to push harder,” Price said. “We put the team on our back and try to score every chance, every single chance.”
They nearly did with 17 combined carries and five touchdowns. That impressive production, they said, was a product of their offensive line and wide receivers giving them room to run.
“We give all our respect to them,” Banks said. “If it wasn’t for them we would not be doing what we’re doing so it’s all up to them to make us look good. We love them.”
Added Price, “Our O-line is everything.”
As exceptional as the Hawks run game was their defense was even better. After yielding a score on Seckman’s first drive, Hazelwood Central was dominant. Ruble finished the afternoon with 63 yards on 23 carries. It’s the lowest rushing output of his varsity career and just the second time he’s failed to break 100 yards rushing.
Ruble did, however, catch a touchdown pass. To try and get something going the Jaguars pulled out some trickery on fourth-and-12 when senior receiver Ty Kitchen took a handoff from Ruble then flipped the ball to him downfield for what turned into a 23-yard touchdown.
Ruble completed 2 of 13 passes for 23 yards, one touchdown and was intercepted once.
Seckman had hoped to have a good showing against Hazelwood Central in the first meeting between the two schools. The Jaguars hung tough for a half as they trailed 26-13 at halftime.
“We knew we were punching up a few weight classes and that we were playing a really good football team,” Baer said. “We were able to trade punches through the second quarter and after that we ran out of juice.”
It was not the result the Jaguars wanted, but Baer said Saturday’s game should only help his team going forward. There are positives to be taken from facing such a dominant opponent.
“This is huge for the aspirations we have,” Baer said. “Our goals were not today, our goals are a conference championship and beating Fox. Even though the score might not represent it, today took us a step closer.”