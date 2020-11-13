Barfield scores three TDs as De Smet pulls away from Francis Howell

TOWN AND COUNTRY — There were no signs of panic on the De Smet sideline.
The defending Class 6 champion Spartans couldn’t find their offense through a mistake-filled first half and were facing a visiting Francis Howell team gaining confidence with every passing minute in the Class 6 District 2 football championship game on Friday night.
True to form, De Smet found its game in the second half, and behind a monster game from running back Rico Barfield, pulled away for a 28-7 win. The Spartans (5-0) will host Fox (10-1) in the state semifinal next week.
“We just had to stay focused,” Barfield said. “At halftime, we talked to each other, we planned out what we wanted to do, and we just came out and executed it in the second half.”
Barfield ran for 168 yards on 18 carries and scored three times. Seth Marchione threw for 323 yards and added a 41-yard touchdown run and Taj Butts ran for 80 yards for the Spartans.
De Smet broke out for 322 yards in the second half after putting up 149 in the first two quarters. More importantly, the Spartans didn’t commit a turnover after coughing it up four times in the first half.
“We expected a championship effort in both halves and so you've got to stay the course and you’ve got to stop the self-inflicted wounds,” De Smet coach Robert Steeples said. “It kind hurt us this game, but you know that's what happens you’re playing a good defense.”
De Smet’s defense was stellar throughout. Mekhi Wingo was a constant in the Howell backfield and the Spartans’ corners proved to be ballhawks with three interceptions to account for three of the four Vikings turnovers in the game.
De Smet’s defense held Howell (9-2) off the scoreboard for the game’s first 46 minutes and 34 seconds, giving the offense more than enough time to find its rhythm.
“Just don't get fazed and don't get tired of you know getting double-teamed and triple-teamed,” Wingo said. “We got a few injuries, we got to pick some players up and our (defensive backs) did a heck of a job of covering their man.”
Barfield capped De Smet’s first two drives of the second half with touchdown runs of 5 and 21 yards, respectively, quickly extending a one-score advantage at the break to a 21-0 lead.
Marcione found his passing touch during the salvo, completing seven successive passes to three different receivers on the drives.
“It was our defense just holding strong and our offense taking advantage of opportunities,” Steeples said. “We got a lot of playmakers out there and that's exactly what they did, and you saw plays being made on both sides of the field and guys stepping up.”
Marchione ended all hopes of a last-minute comeback for the Vikings with his 41-yard score midway through the fourth.
Howell cracked the end zone with a 2-yard Dane Mohrmann run with 1:26 left. Mohrmann finished with 163 yards on 28 carries for the Vikings.
“Our kids fought to the end and the resiliency about these kids with all the obstacles with the COVID that we were hit with, especially this week, and we had 10 starters out at some phase of the game this week that aren't with us today because of contact tracing,” Howell coach Brent Chojnacki said. “Next man up and the resiliency by everybody else was quite impressive and something to be proud of.”
The teams combined for seven turnovers in the first half.
The Spartans had a pair of fumbles deep in Howell territory and the Vikings sacked Marchione on fourth down to end another promising drive.
Howell reciprocated with a fumble while driving deep in Spartans territory and interceptions ended two other drives.
“We preach to get some turnovers and that's what those guys did defensively and we just couldn’t finish offensively and move the ball and then kind of shot ourselves in the foot, got behind the sticks,” Chojnacki said. “But if you look back at it and you look at how these guys played for four quarters, they played tough, they played physical and they got after it against a really good football team in De Smet.”
De Smet finally broke the scoreless tie with a 14-yard touchdown run by Barfield midway through the second quarter to make it 7-0.
“We’ve been in this position before you know so it wasn't nothing too crazy for us to where we had something to worry about,” Barfield said. “We just remained focused and executed.”
Class 6 District 2 Championship: Francis Howell at De Smet Football
