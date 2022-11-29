Bassler resigns after 25 seasons as Triad's football coach

TROY, Ill. — As more and more high school football teams took to the air, Paul Bassler was a throwback.

Bassler stayed true to his triple-option attack during 25 seasons as Triad’s coach, even in recent years as members of his own staff began pushing to adopt a passing philosophy.

Bassler sometimes took the heat from the general public, too, people who clamored for the thrills of an airborne approach.

The Knights now will have that opportunity for change with Bassler submitting his resignation Monday after compiling a 152-98 record with 17 playoff appearances and 11 Mississippi Valley Conference championships since 1998.

“I’ll teach one more year and I’m going to use the next 18 months to kind of figure out what my next step is,” said Bassler, 59. “It’s time to move on. Things get stale, people get old, systems get old. It’s time for a change.”

Bassler said his decision to step down had nothing to do with the heart attack he suffered in spring 2020 or the fact he’s ready to have both knees replaced.

“My health, my mind, the things that I want to do, were not really figured in,” Bassler said. “It was more that I felt I was on an island by myself philosophy-wise. The game has changed so much. There’s much more throwing and it’s more spread out — all those things.

“I felt as a coach over the years, especially with the type of athletes and kids we’ve had here at Triad, I wanted to be in control of my own destiny. The only way to do that was in the weight room, be a powerful team and run the ball. That’s the kind of kids we’ve had. We haven’t had these gifted (quarterbacks) who can sling it all over the place.”

The recently completed season was an exception, as senior Nic Funk passed for 1,114 yards and 13 touchdowns to lead Triad (7-3) to the Class 5A playoffs.

Funk became the Knights’ third 1,000-yard passer under Bassler; the other two were Trevor Durham in 2007 and Troy Schardan in 2005.

“Funk could (throw) and we had some kids who could catch the ball,” Bassler said. “We’ve had seasons where we’ve been able to do that throughout, but for the most part, the type of kid that we’ve had at Triad has been more of a tough, hard-nosed, get-after-your-butt kind of kid. I tried to capitalize on that.”

Bassler said he could handle the push for change from people outside the program.

“The community, I could deal with and I have dealt with over the 25 years I’ve been doing this,” he said. “Everybody wanted more throwing, more of this, more of that. The kind of stuff they see on Saturdays and Sundays, they wanted to see. Some of the parents and people in the community would corner me and say something to me. I would say, ‘Hey, come on out to practice and watch us complete 20% or 30% against no defense.’ That wasn’t going to be a good formula for us.”

What Bassler said he wasn’t able to handle as well was the restlessness. He sensed the desire for change from his assistants and players coming into the program.

“I’m at the point now where I’m coaching kids of kids I’ve coached,” Bassler said. “I’m getting the second generation of kids. I think they’re getting antsy and they want to move on and do some other stuff. I felt like I was the lone ranger, philosophically. Being the lone ranger isn’t a fun place to be. It was a lot more fun when we were all on the same page, talking the same language and doing the same things. The past couple of years weren’t as fun.

“I have guys on staff that want to go a different direction. They want to air it out and throw it all over. I think they have a good group coming back to be able to do that with. Some of the kids we threw to this year are coming back and Isaac Ackerman will be the next quarterback. He can sling it and spin it really well. He’s got a great arm. They’re going to be able to do some of the things they want to. I just don’t know whether, year in and year out, those (players) are going to be available.”

Bassler, an Althoff High graduate, called his former coach, Glenn Schott, before he made his decision to resign. He also contacted longtime Metamora coach Pat Ryan. Schott, who coached the Crusaders for 37 years before resigning after the 2007 season, had the most memorable comment.

“Both of them went through this,” Bassler said. “Coach Schott was hilarious. I said, ‘When did you know it was time?’ He goes, ‘Paul, when I was more excited about coming home and was more excited about watching CSI than coaching football, I knew it was time.’ I understand. You get to the point where you’re so tired of watching film and doing the things that were necessary. It just struck a chord with me.”

Bassler said he’s capable of “reinventing” himself. He wouldn’t necessarily be locked into the same system if he were to receive another coaching opportunity.

“I still believe in the things we do, but it also will be dictated by the type of athletes (we have),” Bassler said. “If I fall into another situation, why kind of kids do I have? Are they the hard-nosed, Triad type of kids or are they the more athletic, fly-around type of kids? That could really change things, philosophically, for me.”

Triad has had just two football coaches in the last 47 years. Ed Cange was the coach from 1976-97, finishing 96-108 with seven postseason appearances.

Bassler is proud Triad had a winning record against every MVC opponent during his tenure, finishing 88-38 in league games. The toughest MVC competition through the years was against Highland, the Knights’ top rival. They were 14-12 against the Bulldogs, including a 26-21 loss in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs in 2008.

Under Bassler, the Knights had just seven losing seasons and were 11-17 in the playoffs. Bassler’s 2001 and 2005 teams advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinals.

“My biggest disappointment is not getting farther in the playoffs and having a better playoff record,” Bassler said. “We had three teams that could have been state championship-caliber teams. Shane McBride’s senior year (2004), we ended up playing 6A and had to go up to Bloomington in the second round. The field was a mess and we ended up losing (13-10) and they ended up going to the state-title game.

“Then Austin Wuebbels’ senior year, there was the ‘immaculate incompletion’ down at Marion. We ended up losing that game 21-17. It was devastating.

“We’ve had our opportunities throughout the past 25 years to really make some noise and get to the state title game, but it didn’t turn out that way. It wasn’t meant for us.”