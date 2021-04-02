Battle helps East St. Louis knock off Edwardsville in SWC showdown

His 61-yard pass to Luther Burden early in the fourth quarter was the highlight of his night. Battle hit the Oklahoma University-bound wideout in stride to pump the lead to 46-21.

"You've got to give him a lot of credit, he's a tough kid," Edwardsville coach Matt Martin said. "He makes good decisions."

Edwardsville (2-1) stayed within striking distance until the midway point of the third quarter but simply could not get a defensive stop at the right time.

The Flyers set an early tone by marching 80 yards for a score with the opening kickoff. Battle capped off the eight-play march with a 10-yard run.

East St. Louis scored again late in the first period on a 9-yard run by Palmer for a 14-0 advantage.

"Palmer is a special back," Dismukes said. "The sky is the limit with him.

Battle kept the offense humming by hitting Kuron Parchmon on a 12-yard scoring toss midway through the second quarter.

The Flyers capped off a near-perfect first half on a 1-yard run by Battle. He set up the score with a 38-yard strike to Kenneth Cotton.

"We try and get up on these guys early," Dismukes said. "You've got to score fast."