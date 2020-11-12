Battle Spartans at Washington Blue Jays

On Washington: Makes first district championship game appearance under current playoff format that was instituted in 2013. … Has now won a district championship since 2009. … Meets Battle for the second time. The first was a 56-8 loss in 2014 when Battle, when the first-year Columbia school won the Class 5 state championship. … Junior quarterback Sam Millheiser has thrown for 563 yards, 10 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s rushed for 399 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior running back Cole Nahlik has rushed for 779 yards and 15 touchdowns. … Senior running backs Dylan Pape and Louis Paule have combined for rush for 906 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Senior tight end and Missouri recruit Ryan Hoerstkamp has caught 18 passes for 333 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior defensive back Luke Kroeter has made 45 tackles and three interceptions. … Sophomore defensive lineman Trevor Buhr has made 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks. … On the defensive line Hoerstkamp has made 13 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks.