Battle Spartans at Washington Blue Jays

What: Class 5 District 4 championship.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Seeds, records: No. 2 Battle 7-1; No. 1 Washington 9-1.
Rankings: Battle No. 4 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Battle 41, Rolla 21; Washington 28, Camdenton 21.
Up next: Winner of Fort Zumwalt North-Fort Zumwalt South in a state quarterfinal.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view per screen.
On Battle: Seventh-year program, which made its varsity debut in 2014, is in seventh consecutive district championship game. … Lost last year’s district championship to rival Fort Zumwalt North. …Senior quarterback Khaleel Dampier has been a dual threat all season. Running back Gerry Marteen Jr. helps power the Spartans ground attack. … Has outscored its opponents on average 41-25.
On Washington: Makes first district championship game appearance under current playoff format that was instituted in 2013. … Has now won a district championship since 2009. … Meets Battle for the second time. The first was a 56-8 loss in 2014 when Battle, when the first-year Columbia school won the Class 5 state championship. … Junior quarterback Sam Millheiser has thrown for 563 yards, 10 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s rushed for 399 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior running back Cole Nahlik has rushed for 779 yards and 15 touchdowns. … Senior running backs Dylan Pape and Louis Paule have combined for rush for 906 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Senior tight end and Missouri recruit Ryan Hoerstkamp has caught 18 passes for 333 yards and six touchdowns. … Senior defensive back Luke Kroeter has made 45 tackles and three interceptions. … Sophomore defensive lineman Trevor Buhr has made 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks. … On the defensive line Hoerstkamp has made 13 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks.
