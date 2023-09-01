LADUE — Ladue football coach David Bryant had a quick conversation at halftime Friday night with his quarterback, Beau Dolan.

“I thought in the first half, he didn't play as well as he could,” Bryant said. “So we talked at half and I think the second half he came out he made some plays and he showed the player he's capable of being.”

Dolan responded to the pep talk with a pair of touchdown passes while going 7 of 9 passing for 119 yards after the break. He finished 17 for 27 for 223 yards.

More importantly, he helped spark a second half comeback as Ladue beat visiting Lindbergh 17-7 in a Suburban Red Conference game.

“It was going to come down to who's tougher,” Dolan said. “On offense, we just had to execute and move the ball. We knew we're going to score in the second half.”

Dolan made the big play early in the fourth quarter, using his legs to elude several Lindbergh pass rushers and showing poise to find a wide-open Lucas Clatto for a 42-yard touchdown pass to give the Rams a 14-7 lead.

“He was out last week so this is his week one,” Dolan said of Clatto. “It was good to have him back.”

Grisham Ravindranath put the game away with a 22-yard field goal late in the fourth.

Ladue’s defense held Lindbergh to only two first downs in the second half. The Flyers gained just 40 yards from scrimmage after the break and finished with 169 for the game.

“We knew exactly what they were going to come out and do,” Ladue linebacker Isaiah Julian said. “We went ahead and took advantage of it.”

Ground and pound

Lindbergh (1-1 overall, 0-1 conference) dominated the final two-thirds of the opening quarter with a 14-play, 79-yard touchdown drive.

The Flyers, who ran the ball 13 times during the march, got chunk runs from Owen Norman and Javonte Tiller and Norman capped the 7 minute, 29 second possession with a 4-yard run to make it 7-0 with 16.9 seconds left in the first.

“As a coach, sometimes you question like, where did that go? What happened?,” Lindbergh coach Nathan Norman said. “We've got to be more consistent.”

Bend but don’t break

Ladue (2-0, 1-0) drove deep into Flyers territory early in the first and second quarters, but each time the Lindbergh defense came up with a big play to keep the Rams off the board.

Dolan hit Gavin Via for a 49-yard pass on Ladue’s first drive to help move the ball to the Lindbergh 19. The drive stalled there and Tyler Westrich made a tackle for a loss to turn the Rams over on downs.

Ladue had the ball at the Lindbergh 32 in the second quarter, but Jackson Bailey’s sack short-circuited that drive.

“They beat us really in all three phases and our defense played really well, but we made a couple of monumental errors at critical times that killed us,” Nathan Norman said. “And as an offense, we put them in bad situations. They were on the field way too much.”

Rams break through

Ladue didn’t waste any time taking advantage of a Clatto punt return that set up the offense on the Lindbergh 28-yard line midway through the third quarter.

Two plays later, Dolan went deep and connected with Jonathan Nichols, who made a juggling catch in the end zone, for a 25-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-all.

“We've got a veteran team,” Bryant said. “We've got a lot of seniors on our team and I think just the overall toughness of all those guys and the leadership they showed, they lead by example and the other guys who followed suit.”

Flag free football

An illegal procedure call on the game’s opening kickoff was the only penalty in the first half. The next flag wasn’t thrown until four minutes into the third quarter.

Up next

Lindbergh travels to Fox (1-1) at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 in another Red Pool game. The Flyers have won the last two meetings and are 10-5 against the Warriors since 1999.

Ladue also has another conference game at Ritenour (1-1) at 6 p.m. Sept. 8. The Huskies won last season’s matchup 33-27, but the Rams hold a 4-1 advantage head to head since 1999.

