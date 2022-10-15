Belleville East runs away from Belleville West, inches closer to berth in playoffs

BELLEVILLE — Belleville East has playoff aspirations and therefore was not in a position to take longtime rival Belleville West for granted Saturday afternoon at East.

The Lancers, coming off a difficult loss to Edwardsville, bounced back in a major way with a resounding 41-0 victory over the Maroons in a Southwestern Conference game.

“Last week, we feel like we could have pulled off that Edwardsville win,” Lancers junior receiver Jordan Pickett said of the 28-27 double-overtime road loss. “We kind of let down at the end, and we felt we should have had that one. So, it was important for us to bounce back and get this win knowing we need to get to the playoffs.

“It was important to establish that we were going to take care of this game. We knew if we executed what we do, the rest was going to take care of itself. I think we did a great job.”

The Lancers (4-4 overall, 2-3 SWC) need a victory over visiting Granite City (1-7) in the regular-season finale at 7 p.m. Friday to reach the postseason for the first time since 2015. East hasn’t won a playoff game since 2010 when it reached the Class 7A semifinals.

“Obviously, that’s one of our goals,” Lancers coach Mike Harrison said. “At the beginning of the year, we said we wanted to make the playoffs. We had to get this one before we can concentrate on the next one. It was big in that matter, and then any time you’re playing your crosstown rival, that’s another big thing.”

The Lancers scored on their first five possessions to take a 34-0 lead. They squeezed in one more touchdown late in the second quarter to lead 41-0 at halftime. There was a continuous running clock in the second half, which was over in a blink with neither team scoring.

East’s touchdowns were scored by senior Markevious Curiton (14-yard run); junior Armon Vinson (31-yard run, 35-yard pass from junior Darron Millender Jr.); Pickett (35-yard pass from Vinson); and junior Justin Spears (passes of 15 yards and 28 yards from Vinson).

West (0-8, 0-5) mustered just six first downs and suffered its fifth shutout of the season. The Maroons advanced to the Lancers’ 7-yard line on their final possession, but East recovered a fumble on the last play of the game.

“We’ve been ravaged by injuries, but no excuses. It’s always the next man up,” Maroons coach Jason Wells said. “We’re playing a lot of kids. We’re just getting ready for next year, so this is valuable experience for them. We’ll take our lumps now and be ready next year.

“We’re getting better. It’s not as fast as anybody would want, but it’s part of the process. It doesn’t come overnight, so we just keep building. We’ve got to learn and execute at critical times. We do it all week in practice. We’ve got to learn to start faster.”

Pickett had four catches for 65 yards. On his touchdown catch from Vinson, he broke two tackles along the left sideline before racing to the end zone to make it 27-0. Vinson, who completed his first seven passes, was 11-for-14 for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

Harrison said the Lancers have made progress with focusing on what’s important.

“One of the things we talk about is we’re not worrying about who we play,” he said. “We’re going to try to execute what we do. If we can execute what we do, we feel like we have a chance to be successful in the game. Fortunately, (Saturday), we came and executed pretty early from the get-go. In our conference, there are no easy games.

“We had a lot of guys play well. We slimmed down what we were trying to do. (Pickett) had a big game for us and Spears had a big game as well. Our quarterback has played well and the line gave him pretty good protection, so it was a good overall win.”

The Lancers hope to celebrate one more time during the regular season, then prepare for a tough opponent on the road in the opening round of the Class 8A playoffs.