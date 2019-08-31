Belleville West's defense tackles the Riverview Gardens' ball carrier during a football game at Riverview Gardens High School on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in St. Louis, Mo. Paul Halfacre | STLhighschoolsports.com
Belleville West's Marius Anani-Zoglo (95) and Belleville West's Ruben Howell (10) celebrate after a tackle during a football game at Riverview Gardens High School on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in St. Louis, Mo. Paul Halfacre | STLhighschoolsports.com
Riverview Gardens' Maurice Adkins (1) gets tackled by Belleville West's DeJuan Byrd (9) during a football game at Riverview Gardens High School on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in St. Louis, Mo. Paul Halfacre | STLhighschoolsports.com
Belleville West's Jadin Brazil (6) dives for the touchdown during a football game at Riverview Gardens High School on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in St. Louis, Mo. Paul Halfacre | STLhighschoolsports.com
Riverview Gardens' Demetrius Washington (1) runs with the ball during a football game at Riverview Gardens High School on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in St. Louis, Mo. Paul Halfacre | STLhighschoolsports.com
Belleville West's Henry Walker (3) celebrates after a tackle during a football game at Riverview Gardens High School on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in St. Louis, Mo. Paul Halfacre | STLhighschoolsports.com
Belleville West's Ruben Howell (10) tackles Riverview Gardens' Jaylin Howard (5) during a football game at Riverview Gardens High School on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in St. Louis, Mo. Paul Halfacre | STLhighschoolsports.com
Belleville West's Jordan Bruce (7) runs with the ball during a football game at Riverview Gardens High School on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in St. Louis, Mo. Paul Halfacre | STLhighschoolsports.com
Riverview Gardens' Drake Walker (3) runs with the ball during a football game at Riverview Gardens High School on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in St. Louis, Mo. Paul Halfacre | STLhighschoolsports.com
Riverview Gardens' Cory Dorsey (2) runs with the ball during a football game at Riverview Gardens High School on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in St. Louis, Mo. Paul Halfacre | STLhighschoolsports.com
Belleville West's Jadin Brazil (6) runs with the ball during a football game at Riverview Gardens High School on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in St. Louis, Mo. Paul Halfacre | STLhighschoolsports.com
Walker's first career return touchdown capped a dominating performance for Belleville West in a 40-2 victory at Riverview Gardens in the season-opening football game for both teams.
Belleville West coach Bryan Edgar won his first game as the program's head coach.
"It feels great to pick up where we left off in the past," Edgar said. "I'm proud of the kids because I know how hard they've been working and grinding. We've been focusing on what we're doing and why we're doing it and being a selfless team and doing the best we can do for each other."
Walker's interception return for a touchdown was just one highlight in a smothering defensive performance by the Maroons, who won their third consecutive season opener.
Belleville West limited Riverview Gardens to 45 yards of total offense in the first half. West forced five turnovers — two interceptions and three fumbles.
Walker pointed to the Maroons' defensive line as being the biggest reason for their success.
"They put a lot of pressure on the offensive line and their quarterback," Walker said. "They put the quarterback in situations to make bad passes and we just executed."
Riverview Gardens crossed the 50-yard line to open up the second half before Walker's interception return pushed the West lead to 40-0.
The immense pressure caused by the Maroons up front was an eye-opening experience for a young Riverview Gardens offensive line.
"We're young up front, starting four freshmen on the offensive line," first-year Riverview Gardens coach Lee Brown said. "They move around a lot and No. 9 (Maroons senior DeJuan Byrd) is a hell of a player who caused us a lot of fits and we're too young to handle that right now. Hats off to them, they did a fantastic job of being prepared and having guys understanding what tempo you need to play at."
Offensively, Belleville West gashed Riverview Gardens on the ground as senior Jordan Bruce totaled 159 yards on the ground with one score in the first quarter — a 31-yard untouched sprint to push the Maroons lead to 13-0.
With Bruce carrying the ground attack, it opened up the air for senior quarterback Jack McCloskey.
"They stacked the box after a while and got us one-on-one looks on the outside," McCloskey said.
McCloskey was 9-for-15 passing for 129 yards with three touchdowns, including two to sophomore wideout Jadin Brazil.
Senior kicker Logan Seibert added field goals of 32 and 25 yards in the first half.
Riverview Gardens got its safety on a bobbled snap by Belleville West to break up the shutout with less than 30 seconds left in regulation.
Though it wasn't what he wanted to see in his coaching debut, Brown's message to the team was to prepare for Week 2.
"We've got to play Poplar Bluff on Friday. This one is over," Brown said. "We've got to get past this week and move on to next week. Every week is a brand new week and put this one behind us."
