Bennett, Battle lead East St. Louis past De Smet

TOWN AND COUNTRY — East St. Louis High sophomore Christopher Bennett Jr. was comfortable in his not-so-new role.

With starting tailback Taryan Martin out after suffering a hip strain last week, Bennett moved from the Flyers’ top receiver into the backfield to form a potent tandem with Larevious Woods.

“He’s played running back his whole life,” East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said. “We needed to get him the football and every time he got the seams, he was electric.”

Bennett, Woods and quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle combined for five touchdowns to lead East St. Louis to a 40-10 win at De Smet in a non-conference football game Friday night.

Bennett ran for 169 yards on just 11 carries and scored a touchdown, while Woods carried the ball 17 times for 58 yards and another score for East St. Louis (7-2), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings and No. 1 in the Class 6A Illinois state poll. Battle went 9 for 15 passing for 164 yards and three touchdowns, all of which went to Jesse Watson, who finished with 83 yards receiving.

East St. Louis’ defense forced a pair of safeties in the first half, two turnovers in the second half and came up with four sacks.

“Offense has got to step up, and when the offense doesn’t then the defense has step up,” Battle said. “We all come together as a team. So when we all come together as one, it's just the dominant game.”

The Flyers never trailed after jumping out to a 26-0 lead in the first half.

The first quarter was a disjointed flag-fest as both teams combined for more than 70 yards in penalties in the first eight minutes.

East St. Louis got on the board by ending De Smet’s first possession with a safety and Woods capped the Flyers ensuing possession with a 12-yard touchdown run to make it 8-0.

East St. Louis found its rhythm as the penalty flags subsided in the second quarter.

Bennett got the Flyers going by using his speed to gain the corner as he gashed the Spartans defense for runs of 11, 43 and 22 yards, the last of which ended in the end zone to give East St. Louis a 16-0 lead.

“It was a rough first quarter, but Coach gave me the ball and pushed me to make a play for the team,” Bennett said.

Battle said Bennett came up big for the Flyers.

“He has the skill set, he has the vision, the great IQ,” Battle said. “I love him to death and he did what he had to do.”

The Flyers punctuated a dominant half with a pair of scores in a 10-second span beginning with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Battle to Watson. On the next play from scrimmage, a swarming Flyers defense forced a strip sack and the ball rolled out of bounds through the end zone for their second safety of the contest to make it 26-0.

“We made some mistakes early in the first half that I got us behind on the scoreboard, but I was proud of our guys for competing through that,” De Smet coach John Merritt said.

East St. Louis held the ball for more than 15 minutes and 30 seconds of the first 24 minutes and outgained De Smet 211-60 in the first half.

“We've got some great defensive coaches, and they have these guys prepared each and every week,” Sunkett said. “I’m definitely proud of those guys.”

No. 8 large school De Smet (4-5) got on the board with a 2-yard touchdown run by Elijah Thomas in the third quarter and added a 40-yard field goal by Ethan Wehmueller in the fourth.

“We've got to be able to break some tackles,” Merritt said. “We've got to fix the quarterback-center exchange. We had some trouble with that and that's a little troubling to see Week 9, we've got to clean that up. And we've got to get healthy.”

Every time the Spartans struck, Battle had the answer with touchdown passes of 35 and 13 yards to Watson.

East St. Louis had to overcome a plethora of penalties, including six personal fouls, in the second half. The Flyers were penalized eight times for 105 yards, compared to one penalty for 5 yards on De Smet in the final two quarters.