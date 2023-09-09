WELDON SPRING — Berry Benson’s been waiting for a big play this season.

Friday night, he got it.

The junior wide receiver hauled in a 24-yard pass from quarterback Dakari Hollis in the end zone as time expired to lift Lutheran North to an improbable 45-42 win over Francis Howell in a wild nonconference football tilt at Howell Stadium.

“Berry has been upset the last two weeks because he hasn’t gotten the ball sometimes when he’s wide open,” Crusaders coach Kyle Wagner said. “For that to be his first touchdown of the season, it’s so ironic. That’s a dude that does everything. All the dirty work on the outside, the blocking and everything. So, it’s just so fitting that he’s the one to make the play.”

Benson came into the game with just two catches for 54 yards this season. He had just one reception Friday, but he definitely made the most of it.

“I knew I was open, and I knew Dak was gonna look at me. Sooner or later, he’d throw it and I knew it was mine,” said Benson, who was a key member of the Crusaders’ final four basketball team last season. “That’s a really good team over there, but we just came to play. We came with effort, heart and all that. We wanted it more, so that’s why we got the win.”

North — the No. 3 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings — improved to 3-0 despite being down 13 points in the first minute of the second half and then, after rallying to take the lead, down 11 points with 3 minutes and 37 seconds left in the game.

“I just preached to my guys to keep fighting,” Wagner said. “They went up two scores with three minutes left. My guys had their heads down a little bit, and I told them it wasn’t over. I believe in these dudes, and they believe in each other. It’s taken us three years to get to this point where we can come into a hostile environment like this and get it done.”

Howell (1-2), ranked fourth among large schools, had won 15 straight games before last week, but has now suffered successive excruciating setbacks after a late score resulted in a 42-35 loss at Jackson in Week 2.

“It’s a tough one to lose. You feel like you have that game when you go up by 11, but you’ve got to continue to grind it out and just get better from our mistakes,” Vikings coach Brent Chojnacki said. “We’ve got a lot of inexperience on our defense, but I think our guys are gonna respond the right way with this. It’s a young, rookie mistake on that last play. A lot of guys can point fingers, but I think our guys are gonna respond right.”

Wild final three-plus minutes

The game-winning TD would not have happened except for a crazy final 3:37 of regulation that went in the Crusaders’ favor.

After Howell’s Maddox Duncan scored on a 17-yard run to give the Vikings a 42-31 lead, North engineered a nine-play, 80-yard drive that was capped by Hollis’ 7-yard TD run and the Crusaders’ fourth successful two-point conversion in four attempts (all Jevon Blackman runs) to get to within three points.

North then needed a defensive stop and got it and more when the Vikings fumbled the ball on a third-and-3 play near midfield and the Crusaders recovered with 41 seconds remaining.

“I prayed and I believed in (the defense),” Hollis said. “I told them to give me one more stop and I got y’all.”

It all led to the final five-play, 46-yard drive that featured two plays of zero yards, but three big plays, including the final one to Benson.

“Defense is what wins it and that’s how we won this game,” Benson said. “Without them, we would have lost.”

Gibson rewards teammate’s faith

The Crusader who recovered the Howell fumble inside the final minute — junior safety Kion Gibson — almost wasn’t even out there to make the big play.

“He gave up a few big plays and I was about to pull him out of the game earlier, but one of my seniors told me to keep him in because he trusted him,” Wagner said. “I listened to him and trusted him, and it worked out for us.”

Christmas in Hollis

Hollis put on a show Friday night.

The junior signal caller completed 18 of 23 passes for 386 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 137 more yards and another score on the ground.

That’s 523 yards of total offense for the second-year starter.

“I think he’s the best quarterback in the state and I stand on that,” Wagner said. “I don’t know what his numbers look like, but he does everything. I challenged him in the offseason and told him, ‘We need your legs a little bit more.’ He’s always had a big arm, but his legs change the game for us.”

Hollis has passed for 746 yards and six TDs through the first three games, while compiling 254 yards and two scores on the ground.

“Hat’s off to that kid,” Chojnacki said. “He’s just a great athlete and a guy that can make things happen throwing the ball and running the ball. He utilized his skills against us, there’s no doubt.”

Hollis’ hot start comes after a sophomore campaign in which he threw for 1,534 yards and ran for 261 more.

“The whole offseason, I just worked,” he said. “I did not stop working and I told them this season’s gonna be different.”

Shipley produces another strong game

Both quarterbacks shined at Howell Stadium, as Vikings senior Adam Shipley also had a strong game.

Shipley completed eight of 11 passes for 172 yards and TD, while rushing for 104 more yards and three more scores on the ground, despite the late turnover.

“We were able to spread the ball and Adam Shipley does what Adam Shipley does, controls the offense,” Chojnacki said. “One thing as a team we’re not gonna do is point fingers at that fumble and turn our backs on each other.”

North offense rolls

After racking up 232 yards of total offense in the first half and having only eight points to show for it at the break, the Crusaders erupted for 361 yards and 37 points in the second half.

North, which has scored 137 points in three games this season, finished with 593 yards of total offense against the Vikings — 234 on the ground and 359 through the air.

“First half, we didn’t have a good half at all,” Hollis said. “So, at halftime we talked and made sure we wasn’t going out like that and we just came out and played LN football.”

Two defending champs, two wins

Last season, North was thumped by both Blair Oaks (35-0) and Howell (42-21) in Weeks 2 and 3. Both teams went on to finish undefeated and win state titles with the Falcons soaring in Class 2 and the Vikings claiming Class 5.

This season has been a different story as the Crusaders not only hung with both defending champs but came away with huge wins over each one.

“I think if you’re in Class 4, it’s gonna come through us and we believe that,” Wagner said. “I’m not shying away from it. I told them before the season that they were state champions because of the way they worked. I’ve been a part of some state championship teams and programs (CBC and Lutheran North) and these guys got everything it takes to get it done.”

Up next

North will play its first Metro League game in Week 4 when it travels to Westminster (0-2) for a 1 p.m. kickoff next Saturday.

Howell will also play its conference opener when it plays at GAC South foe Howell North (2-1) at 7 p.m. next Friday.

Lutheran North 45, Francis Howell 42