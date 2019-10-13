BATTER UP! GET 6 MONTHS FOR $19.99

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Tyler Macon, East St. Louis (vs O'Fallon, 10/12)20-26-04404
Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs Eureka, 10/11)24-41-13390
Enrique Quinones, Webster Groves (vs Lindbergh, 10/11)15-33-13303
Brady Cook, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 10/11)21-33-03102
Mekhi Hagens, Cardinal Ritter (vs Borgia, 10/11)18-23-03063
Nic Horner, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 10/11)11-12-02626
Kyle Athmer, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 10/11)17-32-02363
Alonzo Smith, Roosevelt (vs Vashon, 10/12)8-17-22272
Devon Ross, Mascoutah (vs Jerseyville, 10/11)14-20-12262
Alex Poettker, Belleville West (vs Edwardsville, 10/11)23-43-12222
Cam'Ron McCoy, St. Mary's (vs Tolton Catholic, 10/11)13-16-02032
Andrew Klump, Summit (vs Parkway South, 10/11)7-11-11983
Logan Marchand, Lindbergh (vs Webster Groves, 10/11)10-19-21862
Brian Brown, Lutheran North (vs John Burroughs, 10/10)7-9-01813
Gavin Huffman, Roxana (vs Gillespie, 10/11)6-11-01802
Will Ache, Althoff (vs Carbondale, 10/11)9-26-31781
Kaden McMullen, O'Fallon Christian (vs Duchesne, 10/11)9-14-31711
Carson Fischer, St. Pius X (vs St. Vincent, 10/11)10-18-11680
Brendan Sportsman, St. Charles West (vs Cape Girardeau Central, 10/11)6-12-01672
Colton Thompson, Pacific (vs Festus, 10/11)10-19-11662

Best rushing performances (6+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 10/11)363224
Christopher Kreh, Marquette (vs Pattonville, 10/11)242862
Jaxin Patterson, Hillsboro (vs De Soto, 10/11)432352
Bill Jackson, Cardinal Ritter (vs Borgia, 10/11)92304
Derrick Baker, Affton (vs Gateway STEM, 10/11)272173
Logan Chandler, Highland (vs Triad, 10/11)262163
Devin Wills, Mascoutah (vs Jerseyville, 10/11)152064
Gideon Niboh, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell North, 10/11)111943
Lucas Stone, Freeburg (vs Wesclin, 10/11)171863
Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs St. Vincent, 10/11)201802
Isaac Gaghan, Potosi (vs New Madrid County Central, 10/11)141751
Caden Phipps, Lafayette (vs Parkway North, 10/11)161735
Nate Smith, MICDS (vs Westminster, 10/12)121663
Brock Inman, Fox (vs Hazelwood East, 10/11)171653
Cairo Payne, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 10/11)101571
Dominic Flint, St. Charles West (vs Cape Girardeau Central, 10/11)161412
Zach Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Granite City, 10/11)141342
Nolan Foppe, Mater Dei (vs Granite City, 10/11)141341
Brandon Tate, Jennings (vs Normandy, 10/12)131342
Logan Wongler, Triad (vs Highland, 10/11)251320

Best receiving performances (2+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Deablo McGee, Roosevelt (vs Vashon, 10/12)52483
Jacobie Banks, Webster Groves (vs Lindbergh, 10/11)82442
Dominic Lovett, East St. Louis (vs O'Fallon, 10/12)41862
Timmy Muxo, St. Mary's (vs Tolton Catholic, 10/11)51662
Josh Ruble, St. Pius X (vs St. Vincent, 10/11)41451
Jackson Fortner, Kirkwood (vs Eureka, 10/11)81320
Grant Hall, Pacific (vs Festus, 10/11)61252
Elijah Griffin, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 10/11)71210
Luther Burden III, Cardinal Ritter (vs Borgia, 10/11)41182
Parris White, Roxana (vs Gillespie, 10/11)21162
Antonio Johnson, East St. Louis (vs O'Fallon, 10/12)41101
Matthew Haley, Summit (vs Parkway South, 10/11)21081
Shane Becker, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 10/11)71061
Lawaun Powell Jr., East St. Louis (vs O'Fallon, 10/12)81020
Roddy Alexander, O'Fallon Christian (vs Duchesne, 10/11)31011
Anthony Lemons, St. Charles West (vs Cape Girardeau Central, 10/11)41011
Amaryrious Edwards, Cardinal Ritter (vs Borgia, 10/11)41000
Jhayden Fridge, Althoff (vs Carbondale, 10/11)5980
Antonio Winters, Belleville West (vs Edwardsville, 10/11)10981
Sam Horner, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 10/11)5974

