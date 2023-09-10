Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Dakarri Hollis, Lutheran North (vs Francis Howell, 9/8)
|20-26-0
|379
|3
|Jack Behl, Lafayette (vs Riverview Gardens, 9/8)
|20-34-1
|364
|3
|Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs CBC, 9/8)
|25-43-3
|337
|1
|Will Travers, Webster Groves (vs Oakville, 9/7)
|23-38-0
|321
|1
|Trenton Zeeb, Mater Dei (vs Effingham, 9/8)
|19-30-1
|252
|4
|Blake Rimbey, Piasa Southwestern (vs Pana, 9/8)
|17-26-1
|231
|3
|Deegan Prater, Dupo (vs Madison, Illinois, 9/8)
|13-16-1
|213
|4
|Anthony Daly, Chaminade (vs De Smet, 9/8)
|12-18-0
|206
|2
|Grant Gibson, Summit (vs Parkway Central, 9/8)
|14-18-0
|200
|4
|Sam Boydston, Parkway North (vs McCluer, 9/8)
|12-17-2
|198
|2
|Hoyt Gregory, North Point (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/8)
|13-18-1
|198
|2
|Dillon Duff, De Smet (vs Chaminade, 9/8)
|13-15-0
|194
|3
|Preston Baker, Breese Central (vs Red Bud, 9/8)
|13-23-1
|192
|3
|Max Steinbach, John Burroughs (vs Lift For Life, 9/9)
|15-24-0
|189
|1
|Isaac Ackerman, Triad (vs Alton, 9/8)
|15-27-1
|188
|2
|Cody McMullen, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs North Point, 9/8)
|13-22-0
|188
|1
|Kole Williams, Jefferson (vs Herculaneum, 9/8)
|14-15-0
|180
|3
|Callahan Roper, Marion (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 9/8)
|17-24-0
|176
|3
|Kayden Wood, Vianney (vs Timberland, 9/8)
|17-30-2
|175
|1
|Tristan Graham, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/8)
|14-26-1
|173
|2
Best rushing performances (6+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Dierre Hill Jr., Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/8)
|11
|264
|4
|Kanden Bolton, Crystal City (vs Bayless, 9/8)
|10
|212
|2
|Jack Parent, Priory (vs Lutheran South, 9/8)
|17
|211
|4
|Hayden Wolfe, Borgia (vs Strafford, 9/8)
|18
|205
|3
|Jay Keck, Vandalia (vs Carlinville, 9/8)
|15
|199
|0
|Tommy Gibbar, Seckman (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/8)
|14
|175
|4
|Owen Norman, Lindbergh (vs Fox, 9/8)
|19
|170
|3
|Messiah Smith, Parkway North (vs McCluer, 9/8)
|15
|166
|4
|Luke Meyer, Pacific (vs St. Clair, 9/8)
|19
|150
|4
|Thomas Pulliam, St. Dominic (vs Mascoutah, 9/8)
|22
|149
|4
|Dakarri Hollis, Lutheran North (vs Francis Howell, 9/8)
|23
|148
|1
|Marquis Williams, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs North Point, 9/8)
|25
|141
|1
|Courtney Rivers, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/8)
|10
|139
|1
|Andrew Kelly, Vandalia (vs Carlinville, 9/8)
|18
|138
|4
|Xavier Adams, Holt (vs Washington, 9/8)
|18
|134
|0
|Hunter Frey, Highland (vs Mattoon, 9/8)
|12
|130
|2
|Ben Long, Lutheran South (vs Priory, 9/8)
|21
|128
|3
|Caden Raftery, Crystal City (vs Bayless, 9/8)
|16
|125
|4
|Cole Stuart, Freeburg (vs Chester, 9/8)
|14
|124
|2
|Wyatt Birke, Union (vs Sullivan, 9/8)
|10
|113
|1
Best receiving performances (3+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Robby Preckel , Lafayette (vs Riverview Gardens, 9/8)
|6
|199
|1
|Joseph Harris, SLUH (vs CBC, 9/8)
|5
|155
|1
|Jackson Torbit, Webster Groves (vs Oakville, 9/7)
|10
|137
|0
|Trey Bass, Lutheran North (vs Francis Howell, 9/8)
|4
|134
|2
|Nick Phillips, Dupo (vs Madison, Illinois, 9/8)
|5
|133
|3
|Dashon Davis, Parkway South (vs Mehlville, 9/8)
|3
|128
|2
|Ramsey Salem, John Burroughs (vs Lift For Life, 9/9)
|8
|127
|1
|Antonio Strong, St. Mary's (vs Waterloo, 9/8)
|6
|105
|2
|Jay'Veon Scott, Chaminade (vs De Smet, 9/8)
|3
|104
|2
|Gabe Cunningham, Holt (vs Washington, 9/8)
|7
|104
|2
|Connor Sheehan, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/8)
|6
|100
|1
|Everett Cui, Parkway North (vs McCluer, 9/8)
|4
|100
|1
|Jackson Redenius, Mascoutah (vs St. Dominic, 9/8)
|5
|99
|1
|Nathan Hatcher, De Smet (vs Chaminade, 9/8)
|3
|98
|1
|Kamron Fowler, Summit (vs Parkway Central, 9/8)
|4
|95
|1
|Trey Trennepohl, North Point (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/8)
|4
|91
|1
|Garrick Winkeler, Mater Dei (vs Effingham, 9/8)
|8
|88
|2
|Jabari Booth, Webster Groves (vs Oakville, 9/7)
|4
|86
|1
|Corey Simms, CBC (vs SLUH, 9/8)
|9
|85
|1
|Ryan Rapert, Union (vs Sullivan, 9/8)
|3
|84
|1