Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)
|6-11-3
|93
|2
|Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)
|2-4-0
|89
|1
|Seth Marcione, De Smet (vs Fox, 11/20)
|6-16-0
|38
|0
|Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 11/20)
|2-3-0
|15
|0
|Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)
|3-6-0
|14
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 11/20)
|20
|206
|1
|Dylan Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs Duchesne, 11/20)
|33
|178
|1
|Amar Johnson, Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)
|14
|156
|1
|Chris Futrell, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 11/20)
|15
|145
|3
|Rico Barfield, De Smet (vs Fox, 11/20)
|13
|117
|0
|Taj Butts, De Smet (vs Fox, 11/20)
|16
|97
|1
|Tyler Oakes, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 11/20)
|6
|92
|1
|Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)
|6
|79
|0
|Jahaud Thompson, Fox (vs De Smet, 11/20)
|15
|78
|0
|Luke Pisoni, Fox (vs De Smet, 11/20)
|11
|72
|0
|Colby Ott, Jefferson (vs Duchesne, 11/20)
|11
|64
|2
|Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)
|7
|46
|0
|Seth Marcione, De Smet (vs Fox, 11/20)
|14
|41
|1
|Brock Inman, Fox (vs De Smet, 11/20)
|9
|28
|0
|Will Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs Duchesne, 11/20)
|9
|27
|0
|Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)
|12
|26
|0
|Chase Maxey, Fox (vs De Smet, 11/20)
|9
|25
|0
|Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Duchesne, 11/20)
|6
|24
|0
|Jalen Lee, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 11/20)
|6
|20
|0
|Darez Snider, De Smet (vs Fox, 11/20)
|3
|15
|0
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Teddy Sudekum , Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)
|2
|90
|1
|Cameron Lee, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)
|1
|75
|1
|Allen Mitchell, De Smet (vs Fox, 11/20)
|2
|16
|0
|Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)
|1
|14
|0
|Bobby Merris, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 11/20)
|1
|12
|0
|Ra'shod Smith-Harvey, De Smet (vs Fox, 11/20)
|2
|11
|0
|Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)
|2
|10
|0
|Rico Barfield, De Smet (vs Fox, 11/20)
|1
|6
|0
|Allen Willis, De Smet (vs Fox, 11/20)
|1
|5
|0
|Terrell Peete, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)
|1
|4
|0
|Amar Johnson, Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)
|3
|3
|0
|Jalen Lee, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 11/20)
|1
|3
|0
|Markus Marshall , Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)
|1
|0
|0
