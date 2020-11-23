 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)6-11-3932
Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)2-4-0891
Seth Marcione, De Smet (vs Fox, 11/20)6-16-0380
Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 11/20)2-3-0150
Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)3-6-0140

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 11/20)202061
Dylan Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs Duchesne, 11/20)331781
Amar Johnson, Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)141561
Chris Futrell, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 11/20)151453
Rico Barfield, De Smet (vs Fox, 11/20)131170
Taj Butts, De Smet (vs Fox, 11/20)16971
Tyler Oakes, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 11/20)6921
Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)6790
Jahaud Thompson, Fox (vs De Smet, 11/20)15780
Luke Pisoni, Fox (vs De Smet, 11/20)11720
Colby Ott, Jefferson (vs Duchesne, 11/20)11642
Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)7460
Seth Marcione, De Smet (vs Fox, 11/20)14411
Brock Inman, Fox (vs De Smet, 11/20)9280
Will Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs Duchesne, 11/20)9270
Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)12260
Chase Maxey, Fox (vs De Smet, 11/20)9250
Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Duchesne, 11/20)6240
Jalen Lee, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 11/20)6200
Darez Snider, De Smet (vs Fox, 11/20)3150

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Teddy Sudekum , Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)2901
Cameron Lee, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)1751
Allen Mitchell, De Smet (vs Fox, 11/20)2160
Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)1140
Bobby Merris, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 11/20)1120
Ra'shod Smith-Harvey, De Smet (vs Fox, 11/20)2110
Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)2100
Rico Barfield, De Smet (vs Fox, 11/20)160
Allen Willis, De Smet (vs Fox, 11/20)150
Terrell Peete, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)140
Amar Johnson, Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)330
Jalen Lee, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 11/20)130
Markus Marshall , Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)100
