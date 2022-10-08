 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best performances

  • 0

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs Chaminade, 10/7)14-26-22672
Ethan Ritter, Brentwood (vs DuBourg, 10/7)10-20-02435
Joseph Federer, Parkway West (vs Parkway South, 10/6)9-17-02144
Drake Faust, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 10/7)12-29-12010
Joey Bradley, Oakville (vs Summit, 10/7)6-23-12011
Thomas Friess, Red Bud (vs Wesclin, 10/7)12-15-01792
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/7)7-10-01653
Seth Stack, Pacific (vs Festus, 10/7)9-24-11570
Cole McKey, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/7)7-7-01483
Conner Freeze, Breese Central (vs Roxana, 10/7)12-20-11471
Gerard Grewe, Priory (vs Alton Marquette, 10/6)9-15-01451
Eddie Ahearn, Parkway South (vs Parkway West, 10/6)9-22-11431
Collin Sinclair, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 10/7)12-18-11421
Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Waterloo, 10/7)10-13-01293
Creighton Wise, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh, 10/7)9-17-01220
Trenton Lampkin, Hermann (vs St. Clair, 10/7)8-13-01213
Anthony Fletcher, Windsor (Imperial) (vs North County, 10/7)8-14-21212
Jason Wiley, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/7)8-12-01193
Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Civic Memorial, 10/7)7-14-11183
Nick Younkins, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Parkway Central, 10/6)9-25-11031

People are also reading…

Best rushing performances (2+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh, 10/7)293527
Colton Kossuth, Pacific (vs Festus, 10/7)321971
Robert Hamilton, Brentwood (vs DuBourg, 10/7)231851
Brayden Miller, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/7)71781
Madden Irving , Chaminade (vs SLUH, 10/7)211771
Connor O'Neal, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/7)171664
Jalen Riad, Priory (vs Alton Marquette, 10/6)91531
Greyson Brewer, Piasa Southwestern (vs Vandalia, 10/7)161511
Kam Bailey, SLUH (vs Chaminade, 10/7)151352
Landun Taylor, Carlyle (vs Sparta, 10/7)151352
Jacob Fisher, Piasa Southwestern (vs Vandalia, 10/7)201332
Travis Porter, Highland (vs Waterloo, 10/7)121262
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/7)51233
Ethan Venable, Oakville (vs Summit, 10/7)91211
Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Highland, 10/7)221120
Makai Robinson, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 10/7)61041
Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs St. Clair, 10/7)181040
Gerard Grewe, Priory (vs Alton Marquette, 10/6)131013
Andrew Scherer, Affton (vs Jennings, 10/6)21970
Jaden Thompson, Fox (vs Hazelwood West, 10/7)9931

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Nick Phillips, Brentwood (vs DuBourg, 10/7)41283
Braden Revermann, Breese Central (vs Roxana, 10/7)81141
Trenton Livingston, Parkway West (vs Parkway South, 10/6)41131
Corey Simms, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/7)41071
Zach Wetzel, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/7)31061
Nadeem Jalali, Oakville (vs Summit, 10/7)41021
Ryan Wingo, SLUH (vs Chaminade, 10/7)51001
Jackson Carruthers, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 10/7)71000
AJ Patrick, Windsor (Imperial) (vs North County, 10/7)41002
Jaden Thomas, Pacific (vs Festus, 10/7)5980
Zac Hough, Oakville (vs Summit, 10/7)1911
Trenton Mitchell, Brentwood (vs DuBourg, 10/7)3862
Derek Fields Jr, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 10/7)5800
Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Civic Memorial, 10/7)4802
Brennan Weik, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/7)3801
Terran Mitchell, Affton (vs Jennings, 10/6)3781
Joseph Harris, SLUH (vs Chaminade, 10/7)5760
Seth Winkeler, Mater Dei (vs Granite City, 10/7)3721
Brode Lewis, Highland (vs Waterloo, 10/7)5691
Jack Goedde, Parkway West (vs Parkway South, 10/6)4622
0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

The top scorers in the area: Meet our Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News