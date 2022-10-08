Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs Chaminade, 10/7)
|14-26-2
|267
|2
|Ethan Ritter, Brentwood (vs DuBourg, 10/7)
|10-20-0
|243
|5
|Joseph Federer, Parkway West (vs Parkway South, 10/6)
|9-17-0
|214
|4
|Drake Faust, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 10/7)
|12-29-1
|201
|0
|Joey Bradley, Oakville (vs Summit, 10/7)
|6-23-1
|201
|1
|Thomas Friess, Red Bud (vs Wesclin, 10/7)
|12-15-0
|179
|2
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/7)
|7-10-0
|165
|3
|Seth Stack, Pacific (vs Festus, 10/7)
|9-24-1
|157
|0
|Cole McKey, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/7)
|7-7-0
|148
|3
|Conner Freeze, Breese Central (vs Roxana, 10/7)
|12-20-1
|147
|1
|Gerard Grewe, Priory (vs Alton Marquette, 10/6)
|9-15-0
|145
|1
|Eddie Ahearn, Parkway South (vs Parkway West, 10/6)
|9-22-1
|143
|1
|Collin Sinclair, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 10/7)
|12-18-1
|142
|1
|Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Waterloo, 10/7)
|10-13-0
|129
|3
|Creighton Wise, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh, 10/7)
|9-17-0
|122
|0
|Trenton Lampkin, Hermann (vs St. Clair, 10/7)
|8-13-0
|121
|3
|Anthony Fletcher, Windsor (Imperial) (vs North County, 10/7)
|8-14-2
|121
|2
|Jason Wiley, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/7)
|8-12-0
|119
|3
|Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Civic Memorial, 10/7)
|7-14-1
|118
|3
|Nick Younkins, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Parkway Central, 10/6)
|9-25-1
|103
|1
Best rushing performances (2+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh, 10/7)
|29
|352
|7
|Colton Kossuth, Pacific (vs Festus, 10/7)
|32
|197
|1
|Robert Hamilton, Brentwood (vs DuBourg, 10/7)
|23
|185
|1
|Brayden Miller, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/7)
|7
|178
|1
|Madden Irving , Chaminade (vs SLUH, 10/7)
|21
|177
|1
|Connor O'Neal, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/7)
|17
|166
|4
|Jalen Riad, Priory (vs Alton Marquette, 10/6)
|9
|153
|1
|Greyson Brewer, Piasa Southwestern (vs Vandalia, 10/7)
|16
|151
|1
|Kam Bailey, SLUH (vs Chaminade, 10/7)
|15
|135
|2
|Landun Taylor, Carlyle (vs Sparta, 10/7)
|15
|135
|2
|Jacob Fisher, Piasa Southwestern (vs Vandalia, 10/7)
|20
|133
|2
|Travis Porter, Highland (vs Waterloo, 10/7)
|12
|126
|2
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/7)
|5
|123
|3
|Ethan Venable, Oakville (vs Summit, 10/7)
|9
|121
|1
|Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Highland, 10/7)
|22
|112
|0
|Makai Robinson, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 10/7)
|6
|104
|1
|Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs St. Clair, 10/7)
|18
|104
|0
|Gerard Grewe, Priory (vs Alton Marquette, 10/6)
|13
|101
|3
|Andrew Scherer, Affton (vs Jennings, 10/6)
|21
|97
|0
|Jaden Thompson, Fox (vs Hazelwood West, 10/7)
|9
|93
|1
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Nick Phillips, Brentwood (vs DuBourg, 10/7)
|4
|128
|3
|Braden Revermann, Breese Central (vs Roxana, 10/7)
|8
|114
|1
|Trenton Livingston, Parkway West (vs Parkway South, 10/6)
|4
|113
|1
|Corey Simms, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/7)
|4
|107
|1
|Zach Wetzel, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/7)
|3
|106
|1
|Nadeem Jalali, Oakville (vs Summit, 10/7)
|4
|102
|1
|Ryan Wingo, SLUH (vs Chaminade, 10/7)
|5
|100
|1
|Jackson Carruthers, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 10/7)
|7
|100
|0
|AJ Patrick, Windsor (Imperial) (vs North County, 10/7)
|4
|100
|2
|Jaden Thomas, Pacific (vs Festus, 10/7)
|5
|98
|0
|Zac Hough, Oakville (vs Summit, 10/7)
|1
|91
|1
|Trenton Mitchell, Brentwood (vs DuBourg, 10/7)
|3
|86
|2
|Derek Fields Jr, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 10/7)
|5
|80
|0
|Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Civic Memorial, 10/7)
|4
|80
|2
|Brennan Weik, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/7)
|3
|80
|1
|Terran Mitchell, Affton (vs Jennings, 10/6)
|3
|78
|1
|Joseph Harris, SLUH (vs Chaminade, 10/7)
|5
|76
|0
|Seth Winkeler, Mater Dei (vs Granite City, 10/7)
|3
|72
|1
|Brode Lewis, Highland (vs Waterloo, 10/7)
|5
|69
|1
|Jack Goedde, Parkway West (vs Parkway South, 10/6)
|4
|62
|2