 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Best performances

  • 0

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Jackson Dearing, Herculaneum (vs Windsor (Imperial), 8/26)9-13-02424
Jacob Walker, Grandview (vs Paris, 8/27)9-16-02251
Colt Michael, O'Fallon (vs Normal Community, 8/26)18-34-32231
Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/26)12-18-02192
Braylon Grayson, Althoff (vs John Burroughs, 8/26)16-25-12171
AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 8/26)12-15-12132
Cole Ludwig, Vianney (vs Parkway West, 8/26)20-27-12121
Deegan Prater, Dupo (vs Oblong, 8/26)14-20-12082
Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Lafayette, 8/26)10-24-22051
Casen Murphy, Park Hills Central (vs Poplar Bluff, 8/26)17-25-02023
Gerard Grewe, Priory (vs Hazelwood West, 8/27)16-24-01991
Nic Funk, Triad (vs Mattoon, 8/26)9-13-01963
Charos Sutton, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt, 8/26)11-18-01822
Malious Cain, Vashon (vs Kirkwood, 8/26)9-15-11810
James Houston, Bayless (vs Principia, 8/26)10-16-21801
Jack Behl, Lafayette (vs Marquette, 8/26)12-23-01731
Connor Freeze, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 8/26)12-22-11722
Eddie Ahearn, Parkway South (vs Parkway Central, 8/26)21-28-01682
Drake Faust, Chaminade (vs Lindbergh, 8/26)10-19-21611
Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs St. Mary's, 8/26)13-36-21571

People are also reading…

Best rushing performances (8+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Kevin Emmanuel, Eureka (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 8/26)283214
Jobe Smith, North County (vs Farmington, 8/26)243193
Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Valle Catholic, 8/26)302773
Chase Withrow, Jerseyville (vs Granite City, 8/26)292464
Eli Thebeau, De Soto (vs DuBourg, 8/26)202362
Jamal Roberts, St. Mary's (vs SLUH, 8/26)132292
Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Hazelwood East, 8/26)142130
Christopher Caldwell, O'Fallon (vs Normal Community, 8/26)311952
Kyle Nunn, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Eureka, 8/26)211942
Dierre Hill Jr., Vashon (vs Kirkwood, 8/26)111773
DJ Burgess, Parkway Central (vs Parkway South, 8/26)281754
Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Montgomery County, 8/26)251740
Johnny Harrison, Jennings (vs Roosevelt, 8/27)201640
LaRon Eason, Parkway South (vs Parkway Central, 8/26)181541
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Mascoutah, 8/26)211452
Bryce Irving, Winfield (vs Wright City, 8/26)201441
Ralph Dixon, CBC (vs Milton, Ga., 8/26)121391
Charos Sutton, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt, 8/26)141391
Conner Coffey, Hermann (vs Montgomery County, 8/26)111393
Connor Griebenow, Marquette (vs Lafayette, 8/26)231341

Best receiving performances (3+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Lucas Bahr, Herculaneum (vs Windsor (Imperial), 8/26)72234
David Uebari, Bayless (vs Principia, 8/26)61541
Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Lafayette, 8/26)71381
Jeremiah McClellan, CBC (vs Milton, Ga., 8/26)51302
Braden Revermann, Breese Central (vs Wesclin, 8/26)71302
Derek Fields Jr, Chaminade (vs Lindbergh, 8/26)51281
Lucious Dones, Althoff (vs John Burroughs, 8/26)71220
Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/26)71151
Tyler Macon, Kirkwood (vs Vashon, 8/26)61141
August Tank Billings, Timberland (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 8/26)31090
Anthony Westervelt, Seckman (vs Valle Catholic, 8/26)31081
Marquise Williams, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Timberland, 8/26)31052
Jeremy Cochrum, Duchesne (vs Lift For Life, 8/26)31011
Dierre Hill Jr., Vashon (vs Kirkwood, 8/26)3980
Austin Blankenship, Grandview (vs Paris, 8/27)3981
Kannon Harlow, Park Hills Central (vs Poplar Bluff, 8/26)5961
Tashon Cockarell, Triad (vs Mattoon, 8/26)4952
Jack Parent, Priory (vs Hazelwood West, 8/27)7930
Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Columbia, 8/26)4891
Vintez Moss, Pattonville (vs Ritenour, 8/26)3870
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News