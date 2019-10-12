Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs Eureka, 10/11)
|24-41-1
|339
|0
|Enrique Quinones, Webster Groves (vs Lindbergh, 10/11)
|15-33-1
|330
|3
|Brady Cook, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 10/11)
|21-33-0
|310
|2
|Mekhi Hagens, Cardinal Ritter (vs Borgia, 10/11)
|18-23-0
|306
|3
|Nic Horner, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 10/11)
|11-12-0
|262
|6
|Kyle Athmer, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 10/11)
|17-32-0
|236
|3
|Devon Ross, Mascoutah (vs Jerseyville, 10/11)
|14-20-1
|226
|2
|Alex Poettker, Belleville West (vs Edwardsville, 10/11)
|23-43-1
|222
|2
|Brendan Hannah, SLUH (vs Chaminade, 10/11)
|9-21-1
|211
|0
|Logan Marchand, Lindbergh (vs Webster Groves, 10/11)
|10-19-2
|186
|2
|Brian Brown, Lutheran North (vs John Burroughs, 10/10)
|7-9-0
|181
|3
|Gavin Huffman, Roxana (vs Gillespie, 10/11)
|6-11-0
|180
|2
|Kaden McMullen, O'Fallon Christian (vs Duchesne, 10/11)
|9-14-3
|171
|1
|Aaron Coffey, Lutheran St. Charles (vs DuBourg, 10/11)
|5-9-0
|153
|2
|Ayden Robinson-Wayne, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/11)
|9-11-0
|147
|3
|Cairo Payne, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 10/11)
|6-9-0
|144
|2
|Omarion Gooden, Granite City (vs Mater Dei, 10/11)
|7-12-0
|138
|1
|Briar Fischer, De Soto (vs Hillsboro, 10/11)
|8-14-1
|136
|2
|Trey Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hazelwood West, 10/11)
|6-15-1
|132
|0
|Reed Braundmeier, Mater Dei (vs Granite City, 10/11)
|11-16-0
|120
|3
Best rushing performances (2+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 10/11)
|36
|322
|4
|Christopher Kreh, Marquette (vs Pattonville, 10/11)
|24
|286
|2
|Jaxin Patterson, Hillsboro (vs De Soto, 10/11)
|43
|235
|2
|Bill Jackson, Cardinal Ritter (vs Borgia, 10/11)
|9
|230
|4
|Derrick Baker, Affton (vs Gateway STEM, 10/11)
|27
|217
|3
|Logan Chandler, Highland (vs Triad, 10/11)
|26
|216
|3
|Devin Wills, Mascoutah (vs Jerseyville, 10/11)
|15
|206
|4
|Gideon Niboh, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell North, 10/11)
|11
|194
|3
|Caden Phipps, Lafayette (vs Parkway North, 10/11)
|16
|170
|5
|Brock Inman, Fox (vs Hazelwood East, 10/11)
|17
|165
|3
|Cairo Payne, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 10/11)
|10
|157
|1
|Zach Napovanice, Mater Dei (vs Granite City, 10/11)
|14
|134
|2
|Nolan Foppe, Mater Dei (vs Granite City, 10/11)
|14
|134
|1
|Logan Wongler, Triad (vs Highland, 10/11)
|25
|132
|0
|Logan Dowd, Warrenton (vs Winfield, 10/11)
|23
|125
|2
|Tyson Roedl, Waterloo (vs Civic Memorial, 10/11)
|24
|122
|0
|Calub Moore, Affton (vs Gateway STEM, 10/11)
|21
|110
|2
|Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs O'Fallon Christian, 10/11)
|19
|110
|0
|Brian McDonald, Jerseyville (vs Mascoutah, 10/11)
|26
|105
|1
|Donavan Bieber, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 10/11)
|10
|103
|1
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Jacobie Banks, Webster Groves (vs Lindbergh, 10/11)
|8
|244
|2
|Jackson Fortner, Kirkwood (vs Eureka, 10/11)
|8
|132
|0
|Elijah Griffin, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 10/11)
|7
|121
|0
|Luther Burden III, Cardinal Ritter (vs Borgia, 10/11)
|4
|118
|2
|Parris White, Roxana (vs Gillespie, 10/11)
|2
|116
|2
|Shane Becker, Breese Central (vs Columbia, 10/11)
|7
|106
|1
|Roddy Alexander, O'Fallon Christian (vs Duchesne, 10/11)
|3
|101
|1
|Amaryrious Edwards, Cardinal Ritter (vs Borgia, 10/11)
|4
|100
|0
|Antonio Winters, Belleville West (vs Edwardsville, 10/11)
|10
|98
|1
|Sam Horner, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 10/11)
|5
|97
|4
|Londyn Little, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 10/11)
|4
|96
|1
|Logan Kopp, Lindbergh (vs Webster Groves, 10/11)
|4
|88
|1
|Izaiah Hartrup, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 10/11)
|4
|84
|1
|Aaron Barnett, Granite City (vs Mater Dei, 10/11)
|2
|84
|1
|Aidan Jones, Mascoutah (vs Jerseyville, 10/11)
|4
|79
|1
|Devin Wills, Mascoutah (vs Jerseyville, 10/11)
|4
|77
|1
|Joey Kossina, Belleville West (vs Edwardsville, 10/11)
|5
|76
|1
|Kellen Porter, SLUH (vs Chaminade, 10/11)
|3
|76
|0
|Jordan Smith, Lutheran North (vs John Burroughs, 10/10)
|3
|75
|1
|John Kuntz, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 10/11)
|2
|74
|0