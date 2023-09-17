Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Joseph Federer, Parkway West (vs McCluer, 9/14)
|21-42-1
|326
|4
|Seth Stack, Pacific (vs Union, 9/15)
|21-35-3
|281
|2
|Brian Gould, MICDS (vs Priory, 9/15)
|9-13-0
|250
|3
|Isaac Ackerman, Triad (vs Waterloo, 9/15)
|11-15-0
|248
|1
|Blake Rimbey, Piasa Southwestern (vs Vandalia, 9/15)
|13-21-2
|224
|2
|Will Travers, Webster Groves (vs Parkway South, 9/14)
|14-19-0
|222
|3
|Ayden Sullivan, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/15)
|16-26-0
|220
|3
|Kole Williams, Jefferson (vs St. Pius X, 9/15)
|15-25-0
|211
|3
|Preston Baker, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/15)
|11-16-0
|210
|4
|Andrew Kelly, Vandalia (vs Piasa Southwestern, 9/15)
|13-18-0
|210
|2
|Trenton Lampkin, Hermann (vs Cuba, 9/15)
|6-6-0
|210
|4
|Collin Sinclair, Orchard Farm (vs Tipton, 9/15)
|13-18-1
|204
|2
|Blake Gelly, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 9/15)
|13-16-0
|197
|4
|Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs Vashon, 9/15)
|15-29-2
|195
|3
|Conrad Lindhorst, Waterloo (vs Triad, 9/15)
|17-29-1
|191
|1
|Deegan Prater, Dupo (vs Wesclin, 9/15)
|15-26-2
|177
|1
|Conner Martin, Winfield (vs St. Charles West, 9/15)
|13-18-0
|175
|0
|Tristan Graham, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/15)
|14-29-2
|169
|12
|Jack Behl, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/15)
|12-16-0
|167
|3
|Callahan Roper, Marion (vs Christian County, Ky., 9/15)
|11-13-0
|161
|2
Best rushing performances (5+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Colten Robinson, Wesclin (vs Dupo, 9/15)
|33
|278
|2
|Elijah Stevens, Summit (vs Parkway North, 9/14)
|35
|245
|5
|Justin Jackson, Marquette (vs Eureka, 9/15)
|43
|227
|3
|Marlo James, Normandy (vs University City, 9/16)
|24
|224
|1
|Andrew Kelly, Vandalia (vs Piasa Southwestern, 9/15)
|26
|217
|4
|Ayden Smith, Fox (vs Ritenour, 9/16)
|20
|171
|1
|Messiah Smith, Parkway North (vs Summit, 9/14)
|24
|170
|1
|Carter Dowell, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/15)
|14
|170
|0
|Chase Lucht, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 9/15)
|8
|165
|1
|Dierre Hill Jr., Althoff (vs St. Dominic, 9/15)
|18
|162
|1
|Cole Davis, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/15)
|7
|159
|2
|Dylan Macon, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran South, 9/14)
|17
|147
|3
|Jordyn Beverly, Marion (vs Christian County, Ky., 9/15)
|13
|139
|3
|Owen Norman, Lindbergh (vs Pattonville, 9/15)
|31
|136
|0
|Marquis Williams, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Roosevelt, 9/15)
|9
|131
|1
|Luke Meyer, Pacific (vs Union, 9/15)
|13
|124
|3
|Isaac Ackerman, Triad (vs Waterloo, 9/15)
|15
|123
|2
|Jayden Burelson, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Washington, 9/15)
|8
|122
|1
|Colin Qualls, Triad (vs Waterloo, 9/15)
|15
|122
|2
|Joseph Federer, Parkway West (vs McCluer, 9/14)
|18
|119
|0
Best receiving performances (2+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Nolan Brune, Hermann (vs Cuba, 9/15)
|3
|143
|2
|Kayone' Thompson, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/15)
|8
|134
|2
|Hunter Newell, Piasa Southwestern (vs Vandalia, 9/15)
|4
|128
|2
|Kohnor Depew, Vandalia (vs Piasa Southwestern, 9/15)
|3
|128
|2
|Nate Breeze, Jefferson (vs St. Pius X, 9/15)
|8
|123
|2
|Dylan Beadle, Highland (vs Mascoutah, 9/15)
|8
|121
|2
|Tashon Cockarell, Triad (vs Waterloo, 9/15)
|3
|120
|0
|Jason Kossuth Jr., Pacific (vs Union, 9/15)
|4
|114
|1
|Michael Roberts, Parkway West (vs McCluer, 9/14)
|3
|112
|2
|Joshua Bridges Jr., Christian County, Ky. (vs Marion, 9/15)
|3
|112
|1
|Koby Osterhage, Waterloo (vs Triad, 9/15)
|8
|109
|1
|Sam Adkins, Marion (vs Christian County, Ky., 9/15)
|3
|109
|1
|Jabari Booth, Webster Groves (vs Parkway South, 9/14)
|5
|107
|1
|Jorden Matlock, Orchard Farm (vs Tipton, 9/15)
|5
|107
|2
|Nick Phillips, Dupo (vs Wesclin, 9/15)
|5
|97
|0
|Griffen Becker, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/15)
|6
|95
|1
|Henry Rohan, MICDS (vs Priory, 9/15)
|2
|93
|1
|Kade Heinemeier, Seckman (vs Mehlville, 9/15)
|4
|92
|0
|Thomas Pulliam, St. Dominic (vs Althoff, 9/15)
|2
|90
|2
|Graham Faust, MICDS (vs Priory, 9/15)
|3
|87
|0