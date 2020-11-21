 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)6-11-3932
Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)2-4-0891
Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 11/20)3-3-0140
Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)3-6-0140

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 11/20)202061
Dylan Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs Duchesne, 11/20)331781
Amar Johnson, Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)141561
Chris Futrell, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 11/20)151453
Tyler Oakes, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 11/20)6921
Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)6790
Colby Ott, Jefferson (vs Duchesne, 11/20)11642
Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)7460
Will Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs Duchesne, 11/20)9270
Cam Epps, Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)12260
Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Duchesne, 11/20)6240
Jalen Lee, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 11/20)6200
Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)180
Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)160
DJ Jones, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 11/20)140
Terrell Peete, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)540
Kyouta Setoyama, Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)130
Sean Usery, Jefferson (vs Duchesne, 11/20)330
Markus Marshall , Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)100
Mitter Hanson , Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)100

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Teddy Sudekum , Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)2901
Cameron Lee, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)1751
Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)1140
Bobby Merris, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 11/20)1120
Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)2100
Terrell Peete, Duchesne (vs Jefferson, 11/20)140
Amar Johnson, Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)330
Jalen Lee, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Battle, 11/20)130
Markus Marshall , Chaminade (vs Jackson, 11/20)100
