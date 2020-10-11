Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Duncan Cloniger, John Burroughs (vs Priory, 10/10)
|28-32-0
|411
|5
|Harrison Wilmsen, Priory (vs John Burroughs, 10/10)
|32-50-3
|284
|3
|Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs Union, 10/9)
|17-23-0
|283
|5
|Cooper Brown, Holt (vs Troy Buchanan, 10/9)
|23-29-1
|279
|5
|Blake Micek, Lafayette (vs Ladue, 10/9)
|27-43-2
|266
|3
|Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs Marquette, 10/9)
|16-31-2
|263
|3
|Sam Heggemann, Borgia (vs St. Dominic, 10/9)
|10-19-0
|233
|1
|Luke Johnston, SLUH (vs St. Mary's, 10/9)
|15-33-0
|209
|0
|John Wibbenmeyer, St. Vincent (vs St. Pius X, 10/9)
|16-25-0
|204
|2
|Kaden McMullen, O'Fallon Christian (vs Osage, 10/9)
|9-17-1
|200
|4
|AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 10/9)
|11-20-1
|192
|2
|Tyler Lindemann, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/9)
|6-10-0
|173
|1
|Mason Brown, Summit (vs Parkway West, 10/9)
|16-22-2
|159
|1
|Trey Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Parkway South, 10/9)
|9-15-0
|153
|3
|Jett Bridges, Park Hills Central (vs Fredericktown, 10/9)
|9-12-0
|151
|2
|Gabe Serri, St. Dominic (vs Borgia, 10/9)
|13-25-2
|146
|0
|Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Kirkwood, 10/9)
|7-22-2
|125
|1
|Trey Fluchel, Lindbergh (vs Eureka, 10/9)
|9-20-1
|123
|1
|Caelon Weir, Warrenton (vs Winfield, 10/9)
|7-10-0
|116
|2
|Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs North County, 10/9)
|8-22-1
|115
|0
Best rushing performances (4+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Jaxin Patterson, Hillsboro (vs De Soto, 10/9)
|23
|272
|4
|Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Webster Groves, 10/9)
|22
|201
|2
|Eric Ohmer, Mehlville (vs Oakville, 10/9)
|24
|182
|2
|Dayshawn Welch, Park Hills Central (vs Fredericktown, 10/9)
|14
|181
|4
|Ethan Reissing, De Soto (vs Hillsboro, 10/9)
|17
|180
|3
|Jordan Tate, Parkway Central (vs Parkway North, 10/9)
|24
|173
|0
|Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs Westminster, 10/9)
|15
|171
|3
|Jared Rhodes, Ladue (vs Lafayette, 10/9)
|14
|164
|2
|Quincy McRoberts, Warrenton (vs Winfield, 10/9)
|14
|160
|3
|Chase Viehland, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Parkway South, 10/9)
|18
|141
|0
|Mitchel Hoffman, Lafayette (vs Ladue, 10/9)
|30
|138
|1
|Kyle Wuebbeling, Holt (vs Troy Buchanan, 10/9)
|25
|137
|0
|DJ Jones, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 10/9)
|17
|134
|1
|Dominic Punjani, De Soto (vs Hillsboro, 10/9)
|26
|133
|1
|Nick Bova, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt, 10/9)
|12
|132
|1
|Ali Wells, Lutheran North (vs Trinity, 10/9)
|18
|130
|0
|Toriano Pride, Lutheran North (vs Trinity, 10/9)
|10
|118
|3
|Tristan Watson, Herculaneum (vs Crystal City, 10/9)
|10
|106
|0
|Calvin Swinney, Clayton (vs Affton, 10/9)
|17
|106
|1
|Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Parkway Central, 10/9)
|19
|104
|2
Best receiving performances (2+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Myles Kee, Priory (vs John Burroughs, 10/10)
|14
|183
|1
|Derek Brandt, Owensville (vs Union, 10/9)
|8
|182
|2
|Tyler Stieffermann, Borgia (vs St. Dominic, 10/9)
|3
|154
|1
|Caleb Merritt, John Burroughs (vs Priory, 10/10)
|8
|150
|1
|Malachi Chunn, John Burroughs (vs Priory, 10/10)
|6
|148
|2
|Bryce Westerfeld, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 10/9)
|7
|124
|1
|Jack Butchko, Summit (vs Parkway West, 10/9)
|7
|116
|1
|David Richard, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 10/9)
|9
|108
|1
|Andrew Lenzen, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Parkway South, 10/9)
|4
|106
|1
|Colin Bunner, Holt (vs Troy Buchanan, 10/9)
|5
|100
|3
|Jaylen Phipps, Kirkwood (vs Marquette, 10/9)
|5
|99
|2
|Philip Ernst, St. Vincent (vs St. Pius X, 10/9)
|6
|99
|0
|Landon Oxford, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/9)
|2
|99
|1
|Chris Brooks, SLUH (vs St. Mary's, 10/9)
|6
|98
|0
|Jobe Bryant, Park Hills Central (vs Fredericktown, 10/9)
|5
|96
|0
|Jackson Smith, Holt (vs Troy Buchanan, 10/9)
|14
|95
|2
|Aidan Clancy, Lindbergh (vs Eureka, 10/9)
|4
|78
|0
|Colby Ott, Jefferson (vs Grandview, 10/9)
|5
|72
|1
|TJ Bright, Lafayette (vs Ladue, 10/9)
|5
|69
|1
|Amar Johnson, Chaminade (vs Vianney, 10/9)
|3
|65
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.