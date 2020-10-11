 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Duncan Cloniger, John Burroughs (vs Priory, 10/10)28-32-04115
Harrison Wilmsen, Priory (vs John Burroughs, 10/10)32-50-32843
Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs Union, 10/9)17-23-02835
Cooper Brown, Holt (vs Troy Buchanan, 10/9)23-29-12795
Blake Micek, Lafayette (vs Ladue, 10/9)27-43-22663
Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs Marquette, 10/9)16-31-22633
Sam Heggemann, Borgia (vs St. Dominic, 10/9)10-19-02331
Luke Johnston, SLUH (vs St. Mary's, 10/9)15-33-02090
John Wibbenmeyer, St. Vincent (vs St. Pius X, 10/9)16-25-02042
Kaden McMullen, O'Fallon Christian (vs Osage, 10/9)9-17-12004
AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 10/9)11-20-11922
Tyler Lindemann, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/9)6-10-01731
Mason Brown, Summit (vs Parkway West, 10/9)16-22-21591
Trey Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Parkway South, 10/9)9-15-01533
Jett Bridges, Park Hills Central (vs Fredericktown, 10/9)9-12-01512
Gabe Serri, St. Dominic (vs Borgia, 10/9)13-25-21460
Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Kirkwood, 10/9)7-22-21251
Trey Fluchel, Lindbergh (vs Eureka, 10/9)9-20-11231
Caelon Weir, Warrenton (vs Winfield, 10/9)7-10-01162
Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs North County, 10/9)8-22-11150

Best rushing performances (4+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Jaxin Patterson, Hillsboro (vs De Soto, 10/9)232724
Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Webster Groves, 10/9)222012
Eric Ohmer, Mehlville (vs Oakville, 10/9)241822
Dayshawn Welch, Park Hills Central (vs Fredericktown, 10/9)141814
Ethan Reissing, De Soto (vs Hillsboro, 10/9)171803
Jordan Tate, Parkway Central (vs Parkway North, 10/9)241730
Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs Westminster, 10/9)151713
Jared Rhodes, Ladue (vs Lafayette, 10/9)141642
Quincy McRoberts, Warrenton (vs Winfield, 10/9)141603
Chase Viehland, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Parkway South, 10/9)181410
Mitchel Hoffman, Lafayette (vs Ladue, 10/9)301381
Kyle Wuebbeling, Holt (vs Troy Buchanan, 10/9)251370
DJ Jones, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 10/9)171341
Dominic Punjani, De Soto (vs Hillsboro, 10/9)261331
Nick Bova, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt, 10/9)121321
Ali Wells, Lutheran North (vs Trinity, 10/9)181300
Toriano Pride, Lutheran North (vs Trinity, 10/9)101183
Tristan Watson, Herculaneum (vs Crystal City, 10/9)101060
Calvin Swinney, Clayton (vs Affton, 10/9)171061
Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Parkway Central, 10/9)191042

Best receiving performances (2+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Myles Kee, Priory (vs John Burroughs, 10/10)141831
Derek Brandt, Owensville (vs Union, 10/9)81822
Tyler Stieffermann, Borgia (vs St. Dominic, 10/9)31541
Caleb Merritt, John Burroughs (vs Priory, 10/10)81501
Malachi Chunn, John Burroughs (vs Priory, 10/10)61482
Bryce Westerfeld, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 10/9)71241
Jack Butchko, Summit (vs Parkway West, 10/9)71161
David Richard, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 10/9)91081
Andrew Lenzen, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Parkway South, 10/9)41061
Colin Bunner, Holt (vs Troy Buchanan, 10/9)51003
Jaylen Phipps, Kirkwood (vs Marquette, 10/9)5992
Philip Ernst, St. Vincent (vs St. Pius X, 10/9)6990
Landon Oxford, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/9)2991
Chris Brooks, SLUH (vs St. Mary's, 10/9)6980
Jobe Bryant, Park Hills Central (vs Fredericktown, 10/9)5960
Jackson Smith, Holt (vs Troy Buchanan, 10/9)14952
Aidan Clancy, Lindbergh (vs Eureka, 10/9)4780
Colby Ott, Jefferson (vs Grandview, 10/9)5721
TJ Bright, Lafayette (vs Ladue, 10/9)5691
Amar Johnson, Chaminade (vs Vianney, 10/9)3651
