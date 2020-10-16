 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Blake Micek, Lafayette (vs Parkway Central, 10/16)29-34-03014
Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 10/16)13-22-01982
Caron Spann, St. Mary's (vs Lutheran North, 10/16)12-27-11511
Trey Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton, 10/16)6-9-01421
Ryan Lanouette, Webster Groves (vs Parkway West, 10/16)6-7-01392
Jayce Haven, Thayer (vs St. Pius X, 10/16)5-9-01020
Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Oakville, 10/16)6-11-11000
Will Apple, Affton (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/16)6-12-0670
Colin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Thayer, 10/16)5-17-2561
Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/16)5-9-1452
Michael Bollinger, St. Pius X (vs Thayer, 10/16)1-1-0240
Izayah Hannam-Lewis, Mehlville (vs Eureka, 10/16)2-8-2170

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Christopher Kreh, Marquette (vs Oakville, 10/16)162015
Jackson Willison, Thayer (vs St. Pius X, 10/16)251764
Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/16)121320
Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/16)31213
Cole Johnson, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 10/16)171151
Kam Barnes, Webster Groves (vs Parkway West, 10/16)16971
Eric Ohmer, Mehlville (vs Eureka, 10/16)8920
Ryan Lanouette, Webster Groves (vs Parkway West, 10/16)9870
Chase Viehland, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton, 10/16)10801
Brayden Newbold, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton, 10/16)9801
Chase Maxey, Fox (vs De Soto, 10/16)6680
Luke Pisoni, Fox (vs De Soto, 10/16)6680
Jayden Mitchell, Fox (vs De Soto, 10/16)8660
Jahaud Thompson, Fox (vs De Soto, 10/16)2631
Terrell Peete, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/16)6581
Caron Spann, St. Mary's (vs Lutheran North, 10/16)5540
Grant Gibson, Fox (vs De Soto, 10/16)5533
Terran Mitchell, Affton (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/16)5521
Mikel Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton, 10/16)7511
Brock Inman, Fox (vs De Soto, 10/16)4513

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
William Lee, Kirkwood (vs Ladue, 10/16)41461
Kevin Coleman , St. Mary's (vs Lutheran North, 10/16)61171
James Jones, Webster Groves (vs Parkway West, 10/16)4851
Andrew Lenzen, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton, 10/16)2800
Landry Pitts, Thayer (vs St. Pius X, 10/16)3560
Tony Johnson, Affton (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/16)5520
Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs Thayer, 10/16)2460
Anthony Caldwell Jr., Marquette (vs Oakville, 10/16)2420
Stephen Cooper, Webster Groves (vs Parkway West, 10/16)1331
Brady Cutter, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton, 10/16)2260
Jamell Grayer, Marquette (vs Oakville, 10/16)1230
Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/16)1221
Levi Yates, Webster Groves (vs Parkway West, 10/16)1210
Drew Nicholson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton, 10/16)1201
Chase Hendricks, St. Mary's (vs Lutheran North, 10/16)2180
Mikel Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton, 10/16)1160
Terran Mitchell, Affton (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/16)1150
Dorius Smith, Marquette (vs Oakville, 10/16)1130
Chance Woley, Marquette (vs Oakville, 10/16)1130
Cameron Lee, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 10/16)1131






