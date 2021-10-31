 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 10/29)23-35-03882
Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Morton, 10/29)26-46-02891
Bryer Arview, Civic Memorial (vs Quincy Notre Dame, 10/29)18-26-12703
Evan Noelle, Marion (vs Metamora, 10/30)15-19-02674
LaVonta Clerk, Soldan (vs John Burroughs, 10/30)18-24-02621
Kameron Eleby, Pattonville (vs Timberland, 10/29)17-33-02381
Charos Sutton, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 10/29)11-14-02052
Bryce Revermann, Mater Dei (vs Carmi-White County, 10/29)7-9-02002
Luke Johnston, SLUH (vs Lindbergh, 10/29)12-25-01932
AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Pattonville, 10/29)9-16-01881
Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Dunlap, 10/30)11-16-01802
Brennan Wilson, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/29)15-21-11590
Nolan Hirth, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Gateway STEM, 10/29)6-23-31521
Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Kelly, 10/29)10-17-11521
Landon Geragosian, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/30)4-11-01521
Drake Faust, Chaminade (vs Ritenour, 10/29)7-17-01482
Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/29)4-6-11312
Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Riverside Brookfield, 10/30)9-12-01300
Landon Funderburg, Freeburg (vs Olney Richland County, 10/29)6-10-01091
Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs Vianney, 10/29)6-9-0972

Best rushing performances (3+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Brennan Wilson, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/29)322904
AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Pattonville, 10/29)232405
Eric Ohmer, Mehlville (vs Fox, 10/29)212242
Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Cape Girardeau Central, 10/29)252072
John Clay, Brentwood (vs Louisiana, 10/29)211934
Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (vs Olney Richland County, 10/29)61712
Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs De Smet, 10/29)241711
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Sacred Heart-Griffin, 10/29)211692
Jordan Foster, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Gateway STEM, 10/29)211460
Jobe Smith, North County (vs De Soto, 10/29)81412
Collin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Crystal City, 10/29)141404
Ethan Williams, Freeburg (vs Olney Richland County, 10/29)151393
Travis Porter, Highland (vs Morton, 10/29)201353
Armani Turner, Hazelwood Central (vs Hickman, 10/29)91251
Lionel Banks, Hazelwood Central (vs Hickman, 10/29)131212
Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Morton, 10/29)161161
Charos Sutton, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 10/29)111163
Zyan Royal, Parkway North (vs Clayton, 10/29)71133
Mark West, Mehlville (vs Fox, 10/29)101121
Laterrion West, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 10/29)271101

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Luke Parmentier, Civic Memorial (vs Quincy Notre Dame, 10/29)112022
Connor Sheehan, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 10/29)61561
Nathan Ryan, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 10/29)61552
Cade Altadonna, Highland (vs Morton, 10/29)151380
Tyree Bonnett, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/29)41312
Tank Billings, Timberland (vs Pattonville, 10/29)31241
Braden Revermann, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/30)21181
Elijah Griffin, Chaminade (vs Ritenour, 10/29)41122
Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Dunlap, 10/30)51112
Cameron Haag, Mater Dei (vs Carmi-White County, 10/29)31081
TyShawn Johnson, Soldan (vs John Burroughs, 10/30)51041
Conner Begeman, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Gateway STEM, 10/29)21011
Cullen Humes, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 10/29)81000
Chris Brooks, SLUH (vs Lindbergh, 10/29)4951
Jake Bruce, Marion (vs Metamora, 10/30)4951
Colton Richardson, Jefferson (vs Kelly, 10/29)6941
Austin Kuhlenberg, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/29)7931
Venson Newsom, Marion (vs Metamora, 10/30)7792
Lukas Shrum, Marion (vs Metamora, 10/30)1761
Kyjuan Morgan, Pattonville (vs Timberland, 10/29)6710
