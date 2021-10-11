Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Jett Bridges, Park Hills Central (vs Fredericktown, 10/8)
|14-18-0
|419
|5
|Aaron Coffey, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Quincy Notre Dame, 10/8)
|10-16-0
|404
|5
|Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Civic Memorial, 10/8)
|11-14-0
|337
|3
|Avion Bass, Lift For Life (vs Priory, 10/9)
|14-21-1
|318
|4
|Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs Chaminade, 10/8)
|24-39-0
|279
|1
|Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Alton, 10/8)
|14-17-0
|273
|4
|Cole Rickermann, Festus (vs Pacific, 10/8)
|9-12-0
|264
|2
|Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Grandview, 10/8)
|10-13-0
|253
|4
|Liam Hughes, Union (vs Owensville, 10/8)
|14-21-2
|253
|1
|Kelly Welby, St. Dominic (vs Borgia, 10/8)
|11-20-1
|250
|3
|Antonio Muyco, Affton (vs North Point, 10/8)
|14-24-2
|242
|3
|Duncan Cloniger, John Burroughs (vs Westminster, 10/9)
|19-26-2
|235
|1
|Caelon Weir, Warrenton (vs Winfield, 10/8)
|12-23-3
|228
|1
|Ja'Tarius McKinney, Hazelwood West (vs Fox, 10/9)
|9-15-1
|227
|3
|Paul Berra, Vianney (vs SLUH, 10/8)
|22-35-3
|226
|1
|Micheal Hopkins, McCluer (vs Jennings, 10/9)
|15-24-0
|217
|2
|Landon Funderburg, Freeburg (vs Wood River, 10/8)
|8-11-0
|214
|3
|Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Kirkwood, 10/8)
|8-16-0
|213
|2
|Hoyt Gregory, North Point (vs Affton, 10/8)
|12-28-1
|210
|3
|Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs Union, 10/8)
|15-23-0
|197
|2
Best rushing performances (6+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|LJ Minner, Westminster (vs John Burroughs, 10/9)
|32
|318
|3
|Jay Harris, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 10/8)
|26
|257
|3
|Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Parkway Central, 10/8)
|17
|205
|4
|Romano Gines, Hazelwood West (vs Fox, 10/9)
|9
|199
|3
|Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Civic Memorial, 10/8)
|12
|194
|1
|Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Webster Groves, 10/8)
|10
|190
|2
|Chase Viehland, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Parkway South, 10/8)
|38
|189
|1
|Chase Withrow, Jerseyville (vs Triad, 10/8)
|17
|173
|1
|Nick Gantner, Red Bud (vs Wesclin, 10/8)
|26
|170
|3
|Lucas Bahr, Herculaneum (vs Bayless, 10/8)
|18
|164
|3
|Dominik Murray, Fox (vs Hazelwood West, 10/9)
|21
|164
|2
|Victor Johnson, McCluer (vs Jennings, 10/9)
|19
|164
|1
|Draven Ham, Winfield (vs Warrenton, 10/8)
|20
|160
|1
|Kevin Emmanuel, Eureka (vs Pattonville, 10/8)
|19
|149
|3
|Darius Jones, Kirkwood (vs Marquette, 10/8)
|26
|145
|1
|Kyle McConachie, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/8)
|19
|143
|2
|Mike Ludwig, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Timberland, 10/8)
|19
|142
|2
|Dalten Yates, Festus (vs Pacific, 10/8)
|16
|142
|1
|Makai Parton, Pacific (vs Festus, 10/8)
|19
|139
|4
|Charos Sutton, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt, 10/8)
|26
|134
|1
Best receiving performances (3+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Civic Memorial, 10/8)
|4
|178
|1
|Terran Mitchell, Affton (vs North Point, 10/8)
|8
|170
|2
|Isaac Stucke, Festus (vs Pacific, 10/8)
|4
|165
|2
|Kel Battle, Vianney (vs SLUH, 10/8)
|11
|162
|0
|Trey Trennepohl, North Point (vs Affton, 10/8)
|8
|162
|2
|Brett Holcomb, Freeburg (vs Wood River, 10/8)
|5
|155
|2
|Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Civic Memorial, 10/8)
|3
|145
|2
|Jobe Bryant, Park Hills Central (vs Fredericktown, 10/8)
|4
|141
|1
|Chris Brooks, SLUH (vs Vianney, 10/8)
|3
|139
|2
|Adisa Roberts, John Burroughs (vs Westminster, 10/9)
|7
|138
|1
|Michael Parr Jr. , Lutheran St. Charles (vs Quincy Notre Dame, 10/8)
|3
|133
|1
|Romano Gines, Hazelwood West (vs Fox, 10/9)
|5
|132
|2
|Luther Burden III, East St. Louis (vs Alton, 10/8)
|7
|128
|3
|Jack Burke, Vianney (vs SLUH, 10/8)
|11
|125
|1
|Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Kirkwood, 10/8)
|4
|122
|1
|Tanner Wiese, Herculaneum (vs Bayless, 10/8)
|6
|114
|3
|Casen Murphy, Park Hills Central (vs Fredericktown, 10/8)
|3
|114
|2
|Joshua Mullins, Lift For Life (vs Priory, 10/9)
|6
|114
|1
|Nicolas Byrd, Normandy (vs Clayton, 10/9)
|4
|114
|1
|Luke Parmentier, Civic Memorial (vs Mascoutah, 10/8)
|5
|113
|2