Best performances
Best performances

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Jett Bridges, Park Hills Central (vs Fredericktown, 10/8)14-18-04195
Aaron Coffey, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Quincy Notre Dame, 10/8)10-16-04045
Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Civic Memorial, 10/8)11-14-03373
Avion Bass, Lift For Life (vs Priory, 10/9)14-21-13184
Patrick Heitert, CBC (vs Chaminade, 10/8)24-39-02791
Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Alton, 10/8)14-17-02734
Cole Rickermann, Festus (vs Pacific, 10/8)9-12-02642
Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Grandview, 10/8)10-13-02534
Liam Hughes, Union (vs Owensville, 10/8)14-21-22531
Kelly Welby, St. Dominic (vs Borgia, 10/8)11-20-12503
Antonio Muyco, Affton (vs North Point, 10/8)14-24-22423
Duncan Cloniger, John Burroughs (vs Westminster, 10/9)19-26-22351
Caelon Weir, Warrenton (vs Winfield, 10/8)12-23-32281
Ja'Tarius McKinney, Hazelwood West (vs Fox, 10/9)9-15-12273
Paul Berra, Vianney (vs SLUH, 10/8)22-35-32261
Micheal Hopkins, McCluer (vs Jennings, 10/9)15-24-02172
Landon Funderburg, Freeburg (vs Wood River, 10/8)8-11-02143
Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Kirkwood, 10/8)8-16-02132
Hoyt Gregory, North Point (vs Affton, 10/8)12-28-12103
Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs Union, 10/8)15-23-01972

Best rushing performances (6+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
LJ Minner, Westminster (vs John Burroughs, 10/9)323183
Jay Harris, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 10/8)262573
Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Parkway Central, 10/8)172054
Romano Gines, Hazelwood West (vs Fox, 10/9)91993
Chase Hanson, Mascoutah (vs Civic Memorial, 10/8)121941
Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Webster Groves, 10/8)101902
Chase Viehland, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Parkway South, 10/8)381891
Chase Withrow, Jerseyville (vs Triad, 10/8)171731
Nick Gantner, Red Bud (vs Wesclin, 10/8)261703
Lucas Bahr, Herculaneum (vs Bayless, 10/8)181643
Dominik Murray, Fox (vs Hazelwood West, 10/9)211642
Victor Johnson, McCluer (vs Jennings, 10/9)191641
Draven Ham, Winfield (vs Warrenton, 10/8)201601
Kevin Emmanuel, Eureka (vs Pattonville, 10/8)191493
Darius Jones, Kirkwood (vs Marquette, 10/8)261451
Kyle McConachie, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/8)191432
Mike Ludwig, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Timberland, 10/8)191422
Dalten Yates, Festus (vs Pacific, 10/8)161421
Makai Parton, Pacific (vs Festus, 10/8)191394
Charos Sutton, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt, 10/8)261341

Best receiving performances (3+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Civic Memorial, 10/8)41781
Terran Mitchell, Affton (vs North Point, 10/8)81702
Isaac Stucke, Festus (vs Pacific, 10/8)41652
Kel Battle, Vianney (vs SLUH, 10/8)111620
Trey Trennepohl, North Point (vs Affton, 10/8)81622
Brett Holcomb, Freeburg (vs Wood River, 10/8)51552
Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Civic Memorial, 10/8)31452
Jobe Bryant, Park Hills Central (vs Fredericktown, 10/8)41411
Chris Brooks, SLUH (vs Vianney, 10/8)31392
Adisa Roberts, John Burroughs (vs Westminster, 10/9)71381
Michael Parr Jr. , Lutheran St. Charles (vs Quincy Notre Dame, 10/8)31331
Romano Gines, Hazelwood West (vs Fox, 10/9)51322
Luther Burden III, East St. Louis (vs Alton, 10/8)71283
Jack Burke, Vianney (vs SLUH, 10/8)111251
Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Kirkwood, 10/8)41221
Tanner Wiese, Herculaneum (vs Bayless, 10/8)61143
Casen Murphy, Park Hills Central (vs Fredericktown, 10/8)31142
Joshua Mullins, Lift For Life (vs Priory, 10/9)61141
Nicolas Byrd, Normandy (vs Clayton, 10/9)41141
Luke Parmentier, Civic Memorial (vs Mascoutah, 10/8)51132
