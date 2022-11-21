Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|David Leonard, St. Mary's (vs Hillsboro, 11/19)
|6-13-2
|168
|3
|AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 11/18)
|10-25-2
|134
|0
|Josh Baker-Mays, Duchesne (vs Portageville, 11/19)
|10-15-0
|127
|1
|Cole McKey, CBC (vs Liberty North, 11/19)
|8-15-2
|103
|0
|Preston Brown, Hillsboro (vs St. Mary's, 11/19)
|8-16-2
|90
|2
|Kelly Welby, St. Dominic (vs Parkway Central, 11/19)
|6-7-0
|29
|0
|Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Lemont, 11/19)
|3-8-1
|24
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|TaRyan Martin, East St. Louis (vs Lemont, 11/19)
|40
|349
|4
|Jamal Roberts, St. Mary's (vs Hillsboro, 11/19)
|20
|214
|3
|Jeremiyah Love, CBC (vs Liberty North, 11/19)
|15
|172
|3
|Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Portageville, 11/19)
|17
|143
|1
|AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 11/18)
|28
|142
|1
|Sam Cross, St. Dominic (vs Parkway Central, 11/19)
|21
|103
|1
|Austin Romaine, Hillsboro (vs St. Mary's, 11/19)
|17
|93
|1
|Thomas Pulliam, St. Dominic (vs Parkway Central, 11/19)
|27
|93
|0
|Jaxin Patterson, Hillsboro (vs St. Mary's, 11/19)
|10
|89
|2
|Dylan Van, CBC (vs Liberty North, 11/19)
|16
|80
|1
|Denereio Jarriett, Duchesne (vs Portageville, 11/19)
|7
|69
|0
|Jackson Overton, St. Dominic (vs Parkway Central, 11/19)
|5
|65
|1
|Jeremiah McClellan, CBC (vs Liberty North, 11/19)
|9
|54
|2
|David Leonard, St. Mary's (vs Hillsboro, 11/19)
|6
|54
|0
|Ralph Dixon, CBC (vs Liberty North, 11/19)
|4
|52
|1
|Chase Hendricks, St. Mary's (vs Hillsboro, 11/19)
|4
|49
|0
|Marquise Palmer, East St. Louis (vs Lemont, 11/19)
|2
|36
|1
|Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Portageville, 11/19)
|7
|30
|2
|Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Lemont, 11/19)
|3
|22
|0
|Sam Mortimore, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 11/18)
|11
|20
|1
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Jeremiah McClellan, CBC (vs Liberty North, 11/19)
|2
|93
|0
|Chase Hendricks, St. Mary's (vs Hillsboro, 11/19)
|2
|82
|2
|Farand Washington, St. Mary's (vs Hillsboro, 11/19)
|2
|58
|0
|Jeffery Fetterhoff, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 11/18)
|2
|51
|0
|Chase Sucharski, Hillsboro (vs St. Mary's, 11/19)
|1
|37
|0
|Cameron Lee, Duchesne (vs Portageville, 11/19)
|1
|37
|0
|Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Portageville, 11/19)
|3
|33
|0
|Sam Mortimore, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 11/18)
|3
|31
|0
|Ethan Kissell, Duchesne (vs Portageville, 11/19)
|2
|24
|1
|Jesse Watson, East St. Louis (vs Lemont, 11/19)
|3
|24
|0
|August Tank Billings, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 11/18)
|2
|22
|0
|Blake Larson, Hillsboro (vs St. Mary's, 11/19)
|1
|21
|0
|Rob Jones, Duchesne (vs Portageville, 11/19)
|3
|19
|0
|Jaxin Patterson, Hillsboro (vs St. Mary's, 11/19)
|1
|17
|0
|Austin Humphrey, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 11/18)
|1
|15
|0
|Gabe Booker, St. Mary's (vs Hillsboro, 11/19)
|1
|15
|0
|Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Portageville, 11/19)
|1
|14
|0
|De'Shaun Stevenson, St. Mary's (vs Hillsboro, 11/19)
|1
|13
|0
|Sam Cross, St. Dominic (vs Parkway Central, 11/19)
|1
|11
|0
|Dalton Ross, Hillsboro (vs St. Mary's, 11/19)
|2
|10
|0