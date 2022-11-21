 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best performances

  • 0

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
David Leonard, St. Mary's (vs Hillsboro, 11/19)6-13-21683
AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 11/18)10-25-21340
Josh Baker-Mays, Duchesne (vs Portageville, 11/19)10-15-01271
Cole McKey, CBC (vs Liberty North, 11/19)8-15-21030
Preston Brown, Hillsboro (vs St. Mary's, 11/19)8-16-2902
Kelly Welby, St. Dominic (vs Parkway Central, 11/19)6-7-0290
Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Lemont, 11/19)3-8-1240

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
TaRyan Martin, East St. Louis (vs Lemont, 11/19)403494
Jamal Roberts, St. Mary's (vs Hillsboro, 11/19)202143
Jeremiyah Love, CBC (vs Liberty North, 11/19)151723
Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Portageville, 11/19)171431
AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 11/18)281421
Sam Cross, St. Dominic (vs Parkway Central, 11/19)211031
Austin Romaine, Hillsboro (vs St. Mary's, 11/19)17931
Thomas Pulliam, St. Dominic (vs Parkway Central, 11/19)27930
Jaxin Patterson, Hillsboro (vs St. Mary's, 11/19)10892
Dylan Van, CBC (vs Liberty North, 11/19)16801
Denereio Jarriett, Duchesne (vs Portageville, 11/19)7690
Jackson Overton, St. Dominic (vs Parkway Central, 11/19)5651
Jeremiah McClellan, CBC (vs Liberty North, 11/19)9542
David Leonard, St. Mary's (vs Hillsboro, 11/19)6540
Ralph Dixon, CBC (vs Liberty North, 11/19)4521
Chase Hendricks, St. Mary's (vs Hillsboro, 11/19)4490
Marquise Palmer, East St. Louis (vs Lemont, 11/19)2361
Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Portageville, 11/19)7302
Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Lemont, 11/19)3220
Sam Mortimore, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 11/18)11201

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Jeremiah McClellan, CBC (vs Liberty North, 11/19)2930
Chase Hendricks, St. Mary's (vs Hillsboro, 11/19)2822
Farand Washington, St. Mary's (vs Hillsboro, 11/19)2580
Jeffery Fetterhoff, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 11/18)2510
Chase Sucharski, Hillsboro (vs St. Mary's, 11/19)1370
Cameron Lee, Duchesne (vs Portageville, 11/19)1370
Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne (vs Portageville, 11/19)3330
Sam Mortimore, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 11/18)3310
Ethan Kissell, Duchesne (vs Portageville, 11/19)2241
Jesse Watson, East St. Louis (vs Lemont, 11/19)3240
August Tank Billings, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 11/18)2220
Blake Larson, Hillsboro (vs St. Mary's, 11/19)1210
Rob Jones, Duchesne (vs Portageville, 11/19)3190
Jaxin Patterson, Hillsboro (vs St. Mary's, 11/19)1170
Austin Humphrey, Timberland (vs Francis Howell, 11/18)1150
Gabe Booker, St. Mary's (vs Hillsboro, 11/19)1150
Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Portageville, 11/19)1140
De'Shaun Stevenson, St. Mary's (vs Hillsboro, 11/19)1130
Sam Cross, St. Dominic (vs Parkway Central, 11/19)1110
Dalton Ross, Hillsboro (vs St. Mary's, 11/19)2100
