 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best performances
0 comments

Best performances

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Colin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Piggott (Ark.), 9/4)9-22-11520
Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Perryville, 9/4)11-24-21261
Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs Herculaneum, 9/4)3-6-11152
Trey Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs St. Charles, 9/4)6-12-0712
Tyler Lindemann, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Holt, 9/4)8-17-1641
Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Cuba, 9/4)3-12-1600
Brock Inman, Fox (vs Seckman, 9/4)3-7-0550
Tanner Dixon, Piggott (Ark.) (vs St. Pius X, 9/4)7-18-1480
Jakob Brand, Grandview (vs Crystal City, 9/4)1-2-1201
Michael Bollinger, St. Pius X (vs Piggott (Ark.), 9/4)1-2-0110
Brennan Wilson, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Holt, 9/4)2-8-0100

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Will Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs Cuba, 9/4)252153
Mikel Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs St. Charles, 9/4)101541
Chase Wilson, Grandview (vs Crystal City, 9/4)171173
Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs Herculaneum, 9/4)61152
Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Perryville, 9/4)7902
Jakob Brand, Grandview (vs Crystal City, 9/4)11841
Brock Inman, Fox (vs Seckman, 9/4)15810
Chase Maxey, Fox (vs Seckman, 9/4)7740
Brayden Newbold, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs St. Charles, 9/4)5680
Eric O'Brien, Grandview (vs Crystal City, 9/4)12650
Jake Waters, Fox (vs Seckman, 9/4)11600
Tanner Dixon, Piggott (Ark.) (vs St. Pius X, 9/4)17600
Jeffery Hughes, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs St. Charles, 9/4)7471
Colin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Piggott (Ark.), 9/4)10470
Michael Parker, Piggott (Ark.) (vs St. Pius X, 9/4)10460
Johnny Daffron, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs St. Charles, 9/4)7440
Trent Stevens, Piggott (Ark.) (vs St. Pius X, 9/4)6430
Sean Usery, Jefferson (vs Cuba, 9/4)11400
Bryce Latimer, Fox (vs Seckman, 9/4)3360
Trevor Saguto, Duchesne (vs Herculaneum, 9/4)3351

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs Piggott (Ark.), 9/4)4880
Mike Wolcott, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Perryville, 9/4)7700
Will Breeze, Jefferson (vs Cuba, 9/4)2590
Conner Begeman, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Perryville, 9/4)3480
Axel Creed, St. Pius X (vs Piggott (Ark.), 9/4)2470
Cameron Lee, Duchesne (vs Herculaneum, 9/4)1401
Terrell Peete, Duchesne (vs Herculaneum, 9/4)2400
Chase Maxey, Fox (vs Seckman, 9/4)1400
Andrew Lenzen, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs St. Charles, 9/4)3391
Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Herculaneum, 9/4)1351
Austin Kuhlenberg, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Holt, 9/4)5350
Ethan Ralph, Piggott (Ark.) (vs St. Pius X, 9/4)3250
Mason Krueger, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Holt, 9/4)2231
Brandon Seal, Piggott (Ark.) (vs St. Pius X, 9/4)4230
Brady Cutter, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs St. Charles, 9/4)2220
Michael Bollinger, St. Pius X (vs Piggott (Ark.), 9/4)2220
Clayton Riddle, Grandview (vs Crystal City, 9/4)1201
Joshua Johnston, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Holt, 9/4)3160
Miles Richardon, Fox (vs Seckman, 9/4)2150
Latham Logue, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs St. Charles, 9/4)1101
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports