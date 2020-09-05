Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Colin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Piggott (Ark.), 9/4)
|9-22-1
|152
|0
|Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Perryville, 9/4)
|11-24-2
|126
|1
|Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs Herculaneum, 9/4)
|3-6-1
|115
|2
|Trey Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs St. Charles, 9/4)
|6-12-0
|71
|2
|Tyler Lindemann, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Holt, 9/4)
|8-17-1
|64
|1
|Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Cuba, 9/4)
|3-12-1
|60
|0
|Brock Inman, Fox (vs Seckman, 9/4)
|3-7-0
|55
|0
|Tanner Dixon, Piggott (Ark.) (vs St. Pius X, 9/4)
|7-18-1
|48
|0
|Jakob Brand, Grandview (vs Crystal City, 9/4)
|1-2-1
|20
|1
|Michael Bollinger, St. Pius X (vs Piggott (Ark.), 9/4)
|1-2-0
|11
|0
|Brennan Wilson, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Holt, 9/4)
|2-8-0
|10
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Will Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs Cuba, 9/4)
|25
|215
|3
|Mikel Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs St. Charles, 9/4)
|10
|154
|1
|Chase Wilson, Grandview (vs Crystal City, 9/4)
|17
|117
|3
|Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs Herculaneum, 9/4)
|6
|115
|2
|Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Perryville, 9/4)
|7
|90
|2
|Jakob Brand, Grandview (vs Crystal City, 9/4)
|11
|84
|1
|Brock Inman, Fox (vs Seckman, 9/4)
|15
|81
|0
|Chase Maxey, Fox (vs Seckman, 9/4)
|7
|74
|0
|Brayden Newbold, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs St. Charles, 9/4)
|5
|68
|0
|Eric O'Brien, Grandview (vs Crystal City, 9/4)
|12
|65
|0
|Jake Waters, Fox (vs Seckman, 9/4)
|11
|60
|0
|Tanner Dixon, Piggott (Ark.) (vs St. Pius X, 9/4)
|17
|60
|0
|Jeffery Hughes, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs St. Charles, 9/4)
|7
|47
|1
|Colin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Piggott (Ark.), 9/4)
|10
|47
|0
|Michael Parker, Piggott (Ark.) (vs St. Pius X, 9/4)
|10
|46
|0
|Johnny Daffron, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs St. Charles, 9/4)
|7
|44
|0
|Trent Stevens, Piggott (Ark.) (vs St. Pius X, 9/4)
|6
|43
|0
|Sean Usery, Jefferson (vs Cuba, 9/4)
|11
|40
|0
|Bryce Latimer, Fox (vs Seckman, 9/4)
|3
|36
|0
|Trevor Saguto, Duchesne (vs Herculaneum, 9/4)
|3
|35
|1
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs Piggott (Ark.), 9/4)
|4
|88
|0
|Mike Wolcott, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Perryville, 9/4)
|7
|70
|0
|Will Breeze, Jefferson (vs Cuba, 9/4)
|2
|59
|0
|Conner Begeman, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Perryville, 9/4)
|3
|48
|0
|Axel Creed, St. Pius X (vs Piggott (Ark.), 9/4)
|2
|47
|0
|Cameron Lee, Duchesne (vs Herculaneum, 9/4)
|1
|40
|1
|Terrell Peete, Duchesne (vs Herculaneum, 9/4)
|2
|40
|0
|Chase Maxey, Fox (vs Seckman, 9/4)
|1
|40
|0
|Andrew Lenzen, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs St. Charles, 9/4)
|3
|39
|1
|Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs Herculaneum, 9/4)
|1
|35
|1
|Austin Kuhlenberg, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Holt, 9/4)
|5
|35
|0
|Ethan Ralph, Piggott (Ark.) (vs St. Pius X, 9/4)
|3
|25
|0
|Mason Krueger, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Holt, 9/4)
|2
|23
|1
|Brandon Seal, Piggott (Ark.) (vs St. Pius X, 9/4)
|4
|23
|0
|Brady Cutter, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs St. Charles, 9/4)
|2
|22
|0
|Michael Bollinger, St. Pius X (vs Piggott (Ark.), 9/4)
|2
|22
|0
|Clayton Riddle, Grandview (vs Crystal City, 9/4)
|1
|20
|1
|Joshua Johnston, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Holt, 9/4)
|3
|16
|0
|Miles Richardon, Fox (vs Seckman, 9/4)
|2
|15
|0
|Latham Logue, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs St. Charles, 9/4)
|1
|10
|1
