Best performances

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Jerseyville, 9/23)14-18-03614
Zion Taylor, Cahokia (vs Carbondale, 9/23)10-17-03325
AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/23)23-26-02662
Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs O'Fallon, 9/24)21-28-02503
Liam Hughes, Union (vs St. Clair, 9/23)12-16-02373
Cody Gough, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell North, 9/24)10-13-02314
Christian Cotton, De Smet (vs CBC, 9/23)15-25-02243
Conner Martin, Winfield (vs Orchard Farm, 9/23)21-24-12233
Gerard Grewe, Priory (vs Westminster, 9/24)14-17-02222
Grant Gibson, Summit (vs Lindbergh, 9/23)17-24-02152
Malious Cain, Vashon (vs Roosevelt, 9/24)13-14-02094
Casen Murphy, Park Hills Central (vs Ste. Genevieve, 9/23)11-13-02044
Byron McNair, Pattonville (vs Mehlville, 9/23)10-12-02001
David Leonard, St. Mary's (vs Duchesne, 9/23)10-12-01932
Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs Vianney, 9/23)9-19-01894
Cody McMullen, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington, 9/23)19-35-41870
Braylon Grayson, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/23)12-21-01831
Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Timberland, 9/23)12-24-11782
Dakarri Hollis, Lutheran North (vs Lutheran South, 9/23)9-16-01782
Max Lynch, Pana (vs Piasa Southwestern, 9/23)11-20-01773

Best rushing performances (7+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Sean Usery, Jefferson (vs Bayless, 9/23)212914
Calvin Swinney, Clayton (vs Normandy, 9/23)282873
Jordan Foster, Windsor (Imperial) (vs De Soto, 9/23)282653
Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Fox, 9/23)312315
Kevin Emmanuel, Eureka (vs Oakville, 9/23)382275
Jareese Howard, Riverview Gardens (vs Affton, 9/24)112142
Sam Cross, St. Dominic (vs Borgia, 9/23)242092
Zane Hogan, Virden North Mac (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 9/23)112001
Cyle Schaumburg, Crystal City (vs Gateway STEM, 9/23)171942
Max Lynch, Pana (vs Piasa Southwestern, 9/23)181940
Charos Sutton, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell, 9/23)371861
Steven Hall, MICDS (vs John Burroughs, 9/24)111752
Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Owensville, 9/23)241672
Chase Withrow, Jerseyville (vs Mascoutah, 9/23)231672
Preston Brown, Hillsboro (vs Festus, 9/23)111653
Travis Porter, Highland (vs Triad, 9/23)191622
Austin Romaine, Hillsboro (vs Festus, 9/23)111612
Ricky Dixon, Lutheran North (vs Lutheran South, 9/23)131595
Anthony Dickerson, Gateway STEM (vs Crystal City, 9/23)131502
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Freeburg, 9/23)91492

Best receiving performances (3+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Peter Baxtron, Cahokia (vs Carbondale, 9/23)52782
Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Jerseyville, 9/23)61952
Demetrion Cannon, De Smet (vs CBC, 9/23)51832
Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Jerseyville, 9/23)51482
Chase Hendricks, St. Mary's (vs Duchesne, 9/23)61362
Fredrick Moore, Cardinal Ritter (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 9/23)31303
Mike Ludwig, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell North, 9/24)41252
Austin Bray, Winfield (vs Orchard Farm, 9/23)101231
Aneas Smith, North Point (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/23)101152
AJ Patrick, Windsor (Imperial) (vs De Soto, 9/23)31110
Dennis Able, Riverview Gardens (vs Affton, 9/24)31103
Jalen Riad, Priory (vs Westminster, 9/24)31041
Samuel Vu, Summit (vs Lindbergh, 9/23)51031
DeAndre Galmore, St. Charles (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/23)31031
Creighton Ervin, Timberland (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/23)71001
Jalen Smith, O'Fallon (vs East St. Louis, 9/24)6982
Ryan Rapert, Union (vs St. Clair, 9/23)4972
Jeremiyah Love, CBC (vs De Smet, 9/23)3961
Terran Mitchell, Affton (vs Riverview Gardens, 9/24)4950
Nicholas Deloach Jr., Cahokia (vs Carbondale, 9/23)4943
