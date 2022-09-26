Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Jerseyville, 9/23)
|14-18-0
|361
|4
|Zion Taylor, Cahokia (vs Carbondale, 9/23)
|10-17-0
|332
|5
|AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/23)
|23-26-0
|266
|2
|Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs O'Fallon, 9/24)
|21-28-0
|250
|3
|Liam Hughes, Union (vs St. Clair, 9/23)
|12-16-0
|237
|3
|Cody Gough, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell North, 9/24)
|10-13-0
|231
|4
|Christian Cotton, De Smet (vs CBC, 9/23)
|15-25-0
|224
|3
|Conner Martin, Winfield (vs Orchard Farm, 9/23)
|21-24-1
|223
|3
|Gerard Grewe, Priory (vs Westminster, 9/24)
|14-17-0
|222
|2
|Grant Gibson, Summit (vs Lindbergh, 9/23)
|17-24-0
|215
|2
|Malious Cain, Vashon (vs Roosevelt, 9/24)
|13-14-0
|209
|4
|Casen Murphy, Park Hills Central (vs Ste. Genevieve, 9/23)
|11-13-0
|204
|4
|Byron McNair, Pattonville (vs Mehlville, 9/23)
|10-12-0
|200
|1
|David Leonard, St. Mary's (vs Duchesne, 9/23)
|10-12-0
|193
|2
|Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs Vianney, 9/23)
|9-19-0
|189
|4
|Cody McMullen, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington, 9/23)
|19-35-4
|187
|0
|Braylon Grayson, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/23)
|12-21-0
|183
|1
|Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Timberland, 9/23)
|12-24-1
|178
|2
|Dakarri Hollis, Lutheran North (vs Lutheran South, 9/23)
|9-16-0
|178
|2
|Max Lynch, Pana (vs Piasa Southwestern, 9/23)
|11-20-0
|177
|3
Best rushing performances (7+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Sean Usery, Jefferson (vs Bayless, 9/23)
|21
|291
|4
|Calvin Swinney, Clayton (vs Normandy, 9/23)
|28
|287
|3
|Jordan Foster, Windsor (Imperial) (vs De Soto, 9/23)
|28
|265
|3
|Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Fox, 9/23)
|31
|231
|5
|Kevin Emmanuel, Eureka (vs Oakville, 9/23)
|38
|227
|5
|Jareese Howard, Riverview Gardens (vs Affton, 9/24)
|11
|214
|2
|Sam Cross, St. Dominic (vs Borgia, 9/23)
|24
|209
|2
|Zane Hogan, Virden North Mac (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 9/23)
|11
|200
|1
|Cyle Schaumburg, Crystal City (vs Gateway STEM, 9/23)
|17
|194
|2
|Max Lynch, Pana (vs Piasa Southwestern, 9/23)
|18
|194
|0
|Charos Sutton, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell, 9/23)
|37
|186
|1
|Steven Hall, MICDS (vs John Burroughs, 9/24)
|11
|175
|2
|Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Owensville, 9/23)
|24
|167
|2
|Chase Withrow, Jerseyville (vs Mascoutah, 9/23)
|23
|167
|2
|Preston Brown, Hillsboro (vs Festus, 9/23)
|11
|165
|3
|Travis Porter, Highland (vs Triad, 9/23)
|19
|162
|2
|Austin Romaine, Hillsboro (vs Festus, 9/23)
|11
|161
|2
|Ricky Dixon, Lutheran North (vs Lutheran South, 9/23)
|13
|159
|5
|Anthony Dickerson, Gateway STEM (vs Crystal City, 9/23)
|13
|150
|2
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Freeburg, 9/23)
|9
|149
|2
Best receiving performances (3+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Peter Baxtron, Cahokia (vs Carbondale, 9/23)
|5
|278
|2
|Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Jerseyville, 9/23)
|6
|195
|2
|Demetrion Cannon, De Smet (vs CBC, 9/23)
|5
|183
|2
|Allen Middleton, Mascoutah (vs Jerseyville, 9/23)
|5
|148
|2
|Chase Hendricks, St. Mary's (vs Duchesne, 9/23)
|6
|136
|2
|Fredrick Moore, Cardinal Ritter (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 9/23)
|3
|130
|3
|Mike Ludwig, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell North, 9/24)
|4
|125
|2
|Austin Bray, Winfield (vs Orchard Farm, 9/23)
|10
|123
|1
|Aneas Smith, North Point (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/23)
|10
|115
|2
|AJ Patrick, Windsor (Imperial) (vs De Soto, 9/23)
|3
|111
|0
|Dennis Able, Riverview Gardens (vs Affton, 9/24)
|3
|110
|3
|Jalen Riad, Priory (vs Westminster, 9/24)
|3
|104
|1
|Samuel Vu, Summit (vs Lindbergh, 9/23)
|5
|103
|1
|DeAndre Galmore, St. Charles (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/23)
|3
|103
|1
|Creighton Ervin, Timberland (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/23)
|7
|100
|1
|Jalen Smith, O'Fallon (vs East St. Louis, 9/24)
|6
|98
|2
|Ryan Rapert, Union (vs St. Clair, 9/23)
|4
|97
|2
|Jeremiyah Love, CBC (vs De Smet, 9/23)
|3
|96
|1
|Terran Mitchell, Affton (vs Riverview Gardens, 9/24)
|4
|95
|0
|Nicholas Deloach Jr., Cahokia (vs Carbondale, 9/23)
|4
|94
|3