Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 9/16)
|32-44-0
|489
|6
|Jayden Barnett, Ritenour (vs Fox, 9/16)
|20-31-0
|409
|2
|Grant Gibson, Summit (vs Parkway North, 9/16)
|20-28-0
|339
|3
|Liam Hughes, Union (vs Pacific, 9/16)
|15-21-0
|339
|5
|Jake Curry, Edwardsville (vs O'Fallon, 9/16)
|20-30-1
|326
|2
|Braylon Grayson, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 9/16)
|20-27-2
|324
|4
|Jackson Dearing, Herculaneum (vs St. Vincent, 9/16)
|27-42-1
|292
|2
|Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Eureka, 9/16)
|16-26-1
|273
|2
|Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 9/16)
|13-20-1
|269
|5
|Sam Boydston, Parkway North (vs Summit, 9/16)
|10-19-1
|267
|2
|Beau Dolan, Ladue (vs Oakville, 9/16)
|19-30-1
|255
|3
|Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs Vashon, 9/16)
|11-19-0
|252
|3
|Zion Taylor, Cahokia (vs Marion, 9/16)
|17-34-1
|251
|1
|Conner Martin, Winfield (vs St. Charles West, 9/16)
|18-31-1
|235
|2
|Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Belleville East, 9/17)
|19-29-1
|232
|2
|Koen Zeltmann, Borgia (vs Duchesne, 9/16)
|20-32-1
|231
|1
|Conner Freeze, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/16)
|14-20-0
|227
|3
|Jack Masters, DuBourg (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/17)
|18-26-0
|221
|1
|Landon McDonald, Belleville West (vs Alton, 9/16)
|15-24-2
|220
|1
|Thomas Friess, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 9/16)
|12-20-0
|210
|3
Best rushing performances (8+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Landon Boston, Washington (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 9/16)
|35
|261
|1
|Jamal Roberts, St. Mary's (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 9/16)
|15
|238
|4
|Kevin Emmanuel, Eureka (vs Marquette, 9/16)
|36
|219
|2
|Marvin Burks, Cardinal Ritter (vs Helias, 9/16)
|14
|218
|1
|Marquise Williams, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Roosevelt, 9/16)
|13
|215
|5
|Mike Ludwig, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Timberland, 9/16)
|10
|194
|2
|Jack Rouse, Carlinville (vs Gillespie, 9/16)
|31
|194
|4
|Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Mascoutah, 9/16)
|32
|179
|3
|La'Ron Eason, Parkway South (vs Webster Groves, 9/16)
|21
|169
|1
|Andrew Flowers, Hazelwood East (vs Affton, 9/17)
|10
|163
|3
|Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Mehlville, 9/16)
|12
|158
|5
|Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Hazelwood Central, 9/16)
|25
|157
|3
|Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Summit, 9/16)
|12
|156
|2
|Elijah Stevens, Summit (vs Parkway North, 9/16)
|28
|151
|3
|Dylan Macon, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran South, 9/17)
|18
|148
|5
|Ethan Venable, Oakville (vs Ladue, 9/16)
|19
|144
|2
|Darius Jones, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Timberland, 9/16)
|8
|143
|2
|Kyle Nunn, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Timberland, 9/16)
|20
|141
|3
|Keith Gilchrese, Alton (vs Belleville West, 9/16)
|22
|131
|2
|Conner Coffey, Hermann (vs Cuba, 9/16)
|8
|131
|3
Best receiving performances (3+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Lucas Bahr, Herculaneum (vs St. Vincent, 9/16)
|11
|197
|2
|Eli Mitchell, Ritenour (vs Fox, 9/16)
|8
|170
|0
|Creighton Ervin, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 9/16)
|10
|170
|1
|August Tank Billings, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 9/16)
|7
|170
|2
|Braden Revermann, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/16)
|9
|169
|2
|Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Eureka, 9/16)
|7
|164
|2
|Exavier Zeilman, Belleville West (vs Alton, 9/16)
|10
|159
|1
|Daion Gaston, Edwardsville (vs O'Fallon, 9/16)
|9
|148
|1
|Keenan Thomas, DuBourg (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/17)
|8
|148
|1
|Kellen Brnfre, Edwardsville (vs O'Fallon, 9/16)
|8
|142
|0
|Dylan Hawthorne, Ladue (vs Oakville, 9/16)
|7
|131
|2
|Ryan Wingo, SLUH (vs Vashon, 9/16)
|4
|124
|2
|Travis Porter, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 9/16)
|5
|121
|1
|Larry Robinson, Kirkwood (vs Hazelwood Central, 9/16)
|4
|119
|1
|Jack Goedde, Parkway West (vs McCluer, 9/16)
|7
|117
|1
|Aneas Smith, North Point (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/16)
|4
|117
|2
|Tate Marquart, Borgia (vs Duchesne, 9/16)
|6
|116
|0
|Samuel Vu, Summit (vs Parkway North, 9/16)
|6
|115
|2
|Tyler Metz, Summit (vs Parkway North, 9/16)
|7
|114
|0
|Derrick Smith Jr., Ritenour (vs Fox, 9/16)
|5
|114
|1