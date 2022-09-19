 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best performances

  • 0

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 9/16)32-44-04896
Jayden Barnett, Ritenour (vs Fox, 9/16)20-31-04092
Grant Gibson, Summit (vs Parkway North, 9/16)20-28-03393
Liam Hughes, Union (vs Pacific, 9/16)15-21-03395
Jake Curry, Edwardsville (vs O'Fallon, 9/16)20-30-13262
Braylon Grayson, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 9/16)20-27-23244
Jackson Dearing, Herculaneum (vs St. Vincent, 9/16)27-42-12922
Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Eureka, 9/16)16-26-12732
Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 9/16)13-20-12695
Sam Boydston, Parkway North (vs Summit, 9/16)10-19-12672
Beau Dolan, Ladue (vs Oakville, 9/16)19-30-12553
Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs Vashon, 9/16)11-19-02523
Zion Taylor, Cahokia (vs Marion, 9/16)17-34-12511
Conner Martin, Winfield (vs St. Charles West, 9/16)18-31-12352
Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Belleville East, 9/17)19-29-12322
Koen Zeltmann, Borgia (vs Duchesne, 9/16)20-32-12311
Conner Freeze, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/16)14-20-02273
Jack Masters, DuBourg (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/17)18-26-02211
Landon McDonald, Belleville West (vs Alton, 9/16)15-24-22201
Thomas Friess, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 9/16)12-20-02103

Best rushing performances (8+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Landon Boston, Washington (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 9/16)352611
Jamal Roberts, St. Mary's (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 9/16)152384
Kevin Emmanuel, Eureka (vs Marquette, 9/16)362192
Marvin Burks, Cardinal Ritter (vs Helias, 9/16)142181
Marquise Williams, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Roosevelt, 9/16)132155
Mike Ludwig, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Timberland, 9/16)101942
Jack Rouse, Carlinville (vs Gillespie, 9/16)311944
Evan Davis, Waterloo (vs Mascoutah, 9/16)321793
La'Ron Eason, Parkway South (vs Webster Groves, 9/16)211691
Andrew Flowers, Hazelwood East (vs Affton, 9/17)101633
Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Mehlville, 9/16)121585
Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Hazelwood Central, 9/16)251573
Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Summit, 9/16)121562
Elijah Stevens, Summit (vs Parkway North, 9/16)281513
Dylan Macon, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran South, 9/17)181485
Ethan Venable, Oakville (vs Ladue, 9/16)191442
Darius Jones, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Timberland, 9/16)81432
Kyle Nunn, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Timberland, 9/16)201413
Keith Gilchrese, Alton (vs Belleville West, 9/16)221312
Conner Coffey, Hermann (vs Cuba, 9/16)81313

Best receiving performances (3+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Lucas Bahr, Herculaneum (vs St. Vincent, 9/16)111972
Eli Mitchell, Ritenour (vs Fox, 9/16)81700
Creighton Ervin, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 9/16)101701
August Tank Billings, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 9/16)71702
Braden Revermann, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/16)91692
Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Eureka, 9/16)71642
Exavier Zeilman, Belleville West (vs Alton, 9/16)101591
Daion Gaston, Edwardsville (vs O'Fallon, 9/16)91481
Keenan Thomas, DuBourg (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/17)81481
Kellen Brnfre, Edwardsville (vs O'Fallon, 9/16)81420
Dylan Hawthorne, Ladue (vs Oakville, 9/16)71312
Ryan Wingo, SLUH (vs Vashon, 9/16)41242
Travis Porter, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 9/16)51211
Larry Robinson, Kirkwood (vs Hazelwood Central, 9/16)41191
Jack Goedde, Parkway West (vs McCluer, 9/16)71171
Aneas Smith, North Point (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/16)41172
Tate Marquart, Borgia (vs Duchesne, 9/16)61160
Samuel Vu, Summit (vs Parkway North, 9/16)61152
Tyler Metz, Summit (vs Parkway North, 9/16)71140
Derrick Smith Jr., Ritenour (vs Fox, 9/16)51141
