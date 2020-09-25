Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Cole Rickerman, Festus (vs Hillsboro, 9/25)
|8-15-0
|258
|2
|Alex Pipes, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/25)
|8-12-0
|164
|2
|Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Portageville, 9/25)
|2-4-1
|105
|1
|AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 9/25)
|7-13-0
|76
|0
|Aaron Coffey, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/25)
|4-4-0
|75
|2
|Brock Inman, Fox (vs St. Dominic, 9/25)
|3-7-0
|61
|0
|Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs St. Charles, 9/25)
|6-14-1
|53
|0
|Booker Simmons, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/25)
|2-2-0
|39
|1
|Jake Waters, Fox (vs St. Dominic, 9/25)
|1-1-0
|25
|0
Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Portageville, 9/25)
|12
|256
|3
|Latterion West, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 9/25)
|22
|226
|1
|AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 9/25)
|15
|201
|4
|Arlen Harris Jr. , Lutheran St. Charles (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/25)
|5
|182
|3
|Brock Inman, Fox (vs St. Dominic, 9/25)
|12
|180
|3
|Dane Mohrmann, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/25)
|12
|150
|4
|Austin Wenzel, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell, 9/25)
|10
|146
|2
|Cole Rickerman, Festus (vs Hillsboro, 9/25)
|10
|90
|2
|Jake Waters, Fox (vs St. Dominic, 9/25)
|10
|90
|1
|Chase Maxey, Fox (vs St. Dominic, 9/25)
|13
|82
|2
|Kaleb Mays, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/25)
|4
|63
|0
|Terrell Peete, Duchesne (vs St. Charles, 9/25)
|7
|50
|0
|Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs St. Charles, 9/25)
|4
|47
|3
|Alex Pipes, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/25)
|12
|41
|0
|Rhoderick Gibson, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/25)
|3
|40
|2
|Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs St. Charles, 9/25)
|4
|27
|1
|Jermani Brown, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/25)
|3
|22
|0
|Jayden Mitchell, Fox (vs St. Dominic, 9/25)
|3
|17
|0
|Ronnie Jewett, Duchesne (vs St. Charles, 9/25)
|1
|13
|0
|Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs St. Charles, 9/25)
|4
|11
|0
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Daylen Wagoner, Festus (vs Hillsboro, 9/25)
|3
|158
|1
|Donte Lewis, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 9/25)
|6
|65
|0
|Mike Wolcott, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Portageville, 9/25)
|1
|60
|1
|Quincy Morris, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/25)
|2
|49
|1
|Cameron Hart, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/25)
|2
|48
|1
|Taj Gurley, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/25)
|2
|44
|0
|Chase Maxey, Fox (vs St. Dominic, 9/25)
|1
|40
|0
|Gavin Smith, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/25)
|1
|37
|0
|Jesse Versheldon, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/25)
|1
|35
|1
|Jackson Hetzel, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/25)
|3
|34
|1
|Luke Pisoni, Fox (vs St. Dominic, 9/25)
|1
|25
|0
|Bennett Cosby, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/25)
|1
|23
|1
|Aidan McLean, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/25)
|1
|20
|1
|Jordan Bethany, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/25)
|1
|17
|0
|Bryce Latimer, Fox (vs St. Dominic, 9/25)
|1
|16
|0
|Nathan DeGuentz, Duchesne (vs St. Charles, 9/25)
|1
|11
|0
|Michael Parr Jr. , Lutheran St. Charles (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/25)
|2
|10
|0
|Darrion Lewis, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 9/25)
|1
|8
|0
|Jermani Brown, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/25)
|1
|8
|0
|Terrell Peete, Duchesne (vs St. Charles, 9/25)
|3
|5
|0
