Best performances
Best performances

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Cole Rickerman, Festus (vs Hillsboro, 9/25)8-15-02582
Alex Pipes, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/25)8-12-01642
Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Portageville, 9/25)2-4-11051
AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 9/25)7-13-0760
Aaron Coffey, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/25)4-4-0752
Brock Inman, Fox (vs St. Dominic, 9/25)3-7-0610
Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs St. Charles, 9/25)6-14-1530
Booker Simmons, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/25)2-2-0391
Jake Waters, Fox (vs St. Dominic, 9/25)1-1-0250

Best rushing performances (1+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Portageville, 9/25)122563
Latterion West, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 9/25)222261
AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 9/25)152014
Arlen Harris Jr. , Lutheran St. Charles (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/25)51823
Brock Inman, Fox (vs St. Dominic, 9/25)121803
Dane Mohrmann, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/25)121504
Austin Wenzel, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell, 9/25)101462
Cole Rickerman, Festus (vs Hillsboro, 9/25)10902
Jake Waters, Fox (vs St. Dominic, 9/25)10901
Chase Maxey, Fox (vs St. Dominic, 9/25)13822
Kaleb Mays, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/25)4630
Terrell Peete, Duchesne (vs St. Charles, 9/25)7500
Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs St. Charles, 9/25)4473
Alex Pipes, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/25)12410
Rhoderick Gibson, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/25)3402
Jamond Mathis, Duchesne (vs St. Charles, 9/25)4271
Jermani Brown, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/25)3220
Jayden Mitchell, Fox (vs St. Dominic, 9/25)3170
Ronnie Jewett, Duchesne (vs St. Charles, 9/25)1130
Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs St. Charles, 9/25)4110

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Daylen Wagoner, Festus (vs Hillsboro, 9/25)31581
Donte Lewis, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 9/25)6650
Mike Wolcott, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Portageville, 9/25)1601
Quincy Morris, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/25)2491
Cameron Hart, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/25)2481
Taj Gurley, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/25)2440
Chase Maxey, Fox (vs St. Dominic, 9/25)1400
Gavin Smith, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/25)1370
Jesse Versheldon, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/25)1351
Jackson Hetzel, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/25)3341
Luke Pisoni, Fox (vs St. Dominic, 9/25)1250
Bennett Cosby, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/25)1231
Aidan McLean, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/25)1201
Jordan Bethany, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/25)1170
Bryce Latimer, Fox (vs St. Dominic, 9/25)1160
Nathan DeGuentz, Duchesne (vs St. Charles, 9/25)1110
Michael Parr Jr. , Lutheran St. Charles (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/25)2100
Darrion Lewis, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 9/25)180
Jermani Brown, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/25)180
Terrell Peete, Duchesne (vs St. Charles, 9/25)350
