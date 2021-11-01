Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 10/29)
|23-35-0
|388
|2
|Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Morton, 10/29)
|26-46-0
|289
|1
|Bryer Arview, Civic Memorial (vs Quincy Notre Dame, 10/29)
|18-26-1
|270
|3
|Evan Noelle, Marion (vs Metamora, 10/30)
|15-19-0
|267
|4
|LaVonta Clerk, Soldan (vs John Burroughs, 10/30)
|17-24-0
|263
|1
|Kameron Eleby, Pattonville (vs Timberland, 10/29)
|17-33-0
|238
|1
|Charos Sutton, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 10/29)
|11-14-0
|205
|2
|Bryce Revermann, Mater Dei (vs Carmi-White County, 10/29)
|7-9-0
|200
|2
|Luke Johnston, SLUH (vs Lindbergh, 10/29)
|12-25-0
|193
|2
|AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Pattonville, 10/29)
|9-16-0
|188
|1
|Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Dunlap, 10/30)
|11-16-0
|180
|2
|Logan Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs Carnahan, 10/30)
|17-24-1
|164
|3
|Brennan Wilson, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/29)
|15-21-1
|159
|0
|Nolan Hirth, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Gateway STEM, 10/29)
|6-23-3
|152
|1
|Drew Breeze, Jefferson (vs Kelly, 10/29)
|10-17-1
|152
|1
|Landon Geragosian, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/30)
|4-11-0
|152
|1
|Caelon Weir, Warrenton (vs Moberly, 10/29)
|11-17-1
|151
|2
|Drake Faust, Chaminade (vs Ritenour, 10/29)
|7-17-0
|148
|2
|Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/29)
|4-6-1
|131
|2
|Robert Battle, East St. Louis (vs Riverside Brookfield, 10/30)
|9-12-0
|130
|0
Best rushing performances (4+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Brennan Wilson, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/29)
|32
|290
|4
|Isaiah Jones, Warrenton (vs Moberly, 10/29)
|31
|274
|0
|AJ Raines, Timberland (vs Pattonville, 10/29)
|23
|240
|5
|DJ Johnson, Herculaneum (vs Roosevelt, 10/29)
|30
|240
|1
|Eric Ohmer, Mehlville (vs Fox, 10/29)
|21
|224
|2
|Cole Ruble, Seckman (vs Cape Girardeau Central, 10/29)
|25
|207
|2
|John Clay, Brentwood (vs Louisiana, 10/29)
|21
|193
|4
|Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (vs Olney Richland County, 10/29)
|6
|171
|2
|Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs De Smet, 10/29)
|24
|171
|1
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Sacred Heart-Griffin, 10/29)
|21
|169
|2
|Jordan Foster, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Gateway STEM, 10/29)
|21
|146
|0
|Jobe Smith, North County (vs De Soto, 10/29)
|8
|141
|2
|Collin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Crystal City, 10/29)
|14
|140
|4
|Ethan Williams, Freeburg (vs Olney Richland County, 10/29)
|15
|139
|3
|Travis Porter, Highland (vs Morton, 10/29)
|20
|135
|3
|Hasaan Cody, Jennings (vs McCluer North, 10/29)
|7
|132
|3
|Donta Williams, Jennings (vs McCluer North, 10/29)
|9
|129
|1
|Armani Turner, Hazelwood Central (vs Hickman, 10/29)
|9
|125
|1
|Rhemi Watson, Eureka (vs Webster Groves, 10/29)
|13
|125
|2
|Lionel Banks, Hazelwood Central (vs Hickman, 10/29)
|13
|121
|2
Best receiving performances (2+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Luke Parmentier, Civic Memorial (vs Quincy Notre Dame, 10/29)
|11
|202
|2
|Connor Sheehan, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 10/29)
|6
|156
|1
|Nathan Ryan, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 10/29)
|6
|155
|2
|Cade Altadonna, Highland (vs Morton, 10/29)
|15
|138
|0
|Tyree Bonnett, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/29)
|4
|131
|2
|Tank Billings, Timberland (vs Pattonville, 10/29)
|3
|124
|1
|Braden Revermann, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/30)
|2
|118
|1
|Elijah Griffin, Chaminade (vs Ritenour, 10/29)
|4
|112
|2
|Quincy Hall, Mascoutah (vs Dunlap, 10/30)
|5
|111
|2
|Cameron Haag, Mater Dei (vs Carmi-White County, 10/29)
|3
|108
|1
|TyShawn Johnson, Soldan (vs John Burroughs, 10/30)
|5
|104
|1
|Conner Begeman, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Gateway STEM, 10/29)
|2
|101
|1
|Cullen Humes, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 10/29)
|8
|100
|0
|Chris Brooks, SLUH (vs Lindbergh, 10/29)
|4
|95
|1
|Jake Bruce, Marion (vs Metamora, 10/30)
|4
|95
|1
|Colton Richardson, Jefferson (vs Kelly, 10/29)
|6
|94
|1
|Austin Kuhlenberg, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/29)
|7
|93
|1
|Cole Buscher, Lutheran South (vs Carnahan, 10/30)
|9
|90
|2
|Venson Newsom, Marion (vs Metamora, 10/30)
|7
|79
|2
|Donta Williams, Jennings (vs McCluer North, 10/29)
|3
|72
|0