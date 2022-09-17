 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best performances

Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Braylon Grayson, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 9/16)20-27-23244
Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Eureka, 9/16)16-26-12732
Sam Boydston, Parkway North (vs Summit, 9/16)10-19-12672
Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 9/16)12-20-12595
Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs Vashon, 9/16)11-19-02523
Conner Freeze, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/16)14-20-02233
Landon McDonald, Belleville West (vs Alton, 9/16)15-24-22211
Thomas Friess, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 9/16)12-20-02103
Omar Hopkins, Kirkwood (vs Hazelwood Central, 9/16)12-16-12022
Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo, 9/16)15-21-12012
James Smith, St. Pius X (vs Jefferson, 9/16)10-16-21933
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Roxana, 9/16)15-24-01661
Byron McNair, Pattonville (vs Lindbergh, 9/16)10-16-01621
Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/16)6-16-11521
Jason Wiley, CBC (vs Chaminade, 9/16)7-9-01470
Jack Behl, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/16)10-15-01322
Trenton Mitchell, Brentwood (vs Orchard Farm, 9/16)5-12-21190
Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Summit, 9/16)5-17-01161
Joey Bradley, Oakville (vs Ladue, 9/16)4-6-11011
Drake Faust, Chaminade (vs CBC, 9/16)7-10-1911

Best rushing performances (2+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Hazelwood Central, 9/16)251573
Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Summit, 9/16)121561
Ricky Dixon, Lutheran North (vs Westminster, 9/16)71443
Ethan Venable, Oakville (vs Ladue, 9/16)191442
Conner Coffey, Hermann (vs Cuba, 9/16)81313
Justin Jackson, Marquette (vs Eureka, 9/16)161220
Collin Parsons, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/16)201221
Caden Humphrey, Hermann (vs Cuba, 9/16)91151
Trevion Hulsey, Webster Groves (vs Parkway South, 9/16)231091
Dominik Murray, Fox (vs Ritenour, 9/16)161021
Collin Sinclair, Orchard Farm (vs Brentwood, 9/16)91000
Landun Taylor, Carlyle (vs Red Bud, 9/16)16990
Conner Freeze, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/16)21980
Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 9/16)9922
Nadeem Jalali, Oakville (vs Ladue, 9/16)10910
James Smith, St. Pius X (vs Jefferson, 9/16)20831
Matt Miriani, St. Pius X (vs Jefferson, 9/16)4790
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Roxana, 9/16)15791
John Clay, Brentwood (vs Orchard Farm, 9/16)16790
Kevin Nguyen, Fox (vs Ritenour, 9/16)8780

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Braden Revermann, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/16)91692
Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Eureka, 9/16)71642
Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Summit, 9/16)21251
Ryan Wingo, SLUH (vs Vashon, 9/16)41242
Larry Robinson, Kirkwood (vs Hazelwood Central, 9/16)41191
Travis Porter, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 9/16)41101
Zyan Royal, Parkway North (vs Summit, 9/16)51041
Andrew Lyke, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 9/16)41013
Jacob Fritz, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo, 9/16)5861
Lucious Dones, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 9/16)6830
Jermaine Rodgers, Parkway North (vs Summit, 9/16)3820
Drew Lanzarini, Oakville (vs Ladue, 9/16)3811
Keith Johnson, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/16)2801
Peter Fesler, Chaminade (vs CBC, 9/16)2780
Brode Lewis, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 9/16)2731
Arris Harris, Brentwood (vs Orchard Farm, 9/16)3710
Corey Simms, CBC (vs Chaminade, 9/16)2691
Dylan Stewart, Pattonville (vs Lindbergh, 9/16)3690
DeAndre Rush Jr., Pattonville (vs Lindbergh, 9/16)4691
Taylor Powell, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 9/16)2681
