Best passing performances (1+ PaY)
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yds
|TD
|Braylon Grayson, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 9/16)
|20-27-2
|324
|4
|Jack Ahlbrand, Marquette (vs Eureka, 9/16)
|16-26-1
|273
|2
|Sam Boydston, Parkway North (vs Summit, 9/16)
|10-19-1
|267
|2
|Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 9/16)
|12-20-1
|259
|5
|Marco Sansone, SLUH (vs Vashon, 9/16)
|11-19-0
|252
|3
|Conner Freeze, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/16)
|14-20-0
|223
|3
|Landon McDonald, Belleville West (vs Alton, 9/16)
|15-24-2
|221
|1
|Thomas Friess, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 9/16)
|12-20-0
|210
|3
|Omar Hopkins, Kirkwood (vs Hazelwood Central, 9/16)
|12-16-1
|202
|2
|Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo, 9/16)
|15-21-1
|201
|2
|James Smith, St. Pius X (vs Jefferson, 9/16)
|10-16-2
|193
|3
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Roxana, 9/16)
|15-24-0
|166
|1
|Byron McNair, Pattonville (vs Lindbergh, 9/16)
|10-16-0
|162
|1
|Nick Ortinau, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/16)
|6-16-1
|152
|1
|Jason Wiley, CBC (vs Chaminade, 9/16)
|7-9-0
|147
|0
|Jack Behl, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/16)
|10-15-0
|132
|2
|Trenton Mitchell, Brentwood (vs Orchard Farm, 9/16)
|5-12-2
|119
|0
|Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Summit, 9/16)
|5-17-0
|116
|1
|Joey Bradley, Oakville (vs Ladue, 9/16)
|4-6-1
|101
|1
|Drake Faust, Chaminade (vs CBC, 9/16)
|7-10-1
|91
|1
People are also reading…
Best rushing performances (2+ Rsh)
|Player
|Rsh
|Yds
|TD
|Deion Brown, Kirkwood (vs Hazelwood Central, 9/16)
|25
|157
|3
|Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Summit, 9/16)
|12
|156
|1
|Ricky Dixon, Lutheran North (vs Westminster, 9/16)
|7
|144
|3
|Ethan Venable, Oakville (vs Ladue, 9/16)
|19
|144
|2
|Conner Coffey, Hermann (vs Cuba, 9/16)
|8
|131
|3
|Justin Jackson, Marquette (vs Eureka, 9/16)
|16
|122
|0
|Collin Parsons, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/16)
|20
|122
|1
|Caden Humphrey, Hermann (vs Cuba, 9/16)
|9
|115
|1
|Trevion Hulsey, Webster Groves (vs Parkway South, 9/16)
|23
|109
|1
|Dominik Murray, Fox (vs Ritenour, 9/16)
|16
|102
|1
|Collin Sinclair, Orchard Farm (vs Brentwood, 9/16)
|9
|100
|0
|Landun Taylor, Carlyle (vs Red Bud, 9/16)
|16
|99
|0
|Conner Freeze, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/16)
|21
|98
|0
|Brent Wuebbels, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 9/16)
|9
|92
|2
|Nadeem Jalali, Oakville (vs Ladue, 9/16)
|10
|91
|0
|James Smith, St. Pius X (vs Jefferson, 9/16)
|20
|83
|1
|Matt Miriani, St. Pius X (vs Jefferson, 9/16)
|4
|79
|0
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Roxana, 9/16)
|15
|79
|1
|John Clay, Brentwood (vs Orchard Farm, 9/16)
|16
|79
|0
|Kevin Nguyen, Fox (vs Ritenour, 9/16)
|8
|78
|0
Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Braden Revermann, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 9/16)
|9
|169
|2
|Gavin Marsh, Marquette (vs Eureka, 9/16)
|7
|164
|2
|Quaran Williams, Parkway North (vs Summit, 9/16)
|2
|125
|1
|Ryan Wingo, SLUH (vs Vashon, 9/16)
|4
|124
|2
|Larry Robinson, Kirkwood (vs Hazelwood Central, 9/16)
|4
|119
|1
|Travis Porter, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 9/16)
|4
|110
|1
|Zyan Royal, Parkway North (vs Summit, 9/16)
|5
|104
|1
|Andrew Lyke, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 9/16)
|4
|101
|3
|Jacob Fritz, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo, 9/16)
|5
|86
|1
|Lucious Dones, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 9/16)
|6
|83
|0
|Jermaine Rodgers, Parkway North (vs Summit, 9/16)
|3
|82
|0
|Drew Lanzarini, Oakville (vs Ladue, 9/16)
|3
|81
|1
|Keith Johnson, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/16)
|2
|80
|1
|Peter Fesler, Chaminade (vs CBC, 9/16)
|2
|78
|0
|Brode Lewis, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 9/16)
|2
|73
|1
|Arris Harris, Brentwood (vs Orchard Farm, 9/16)
|3
|71
|0
|Corey Simms, CBC (vs Chaminade, 9/16)
|2
|69
|1
|Dylan Stewart, Pattonville (vs Lindbergh, 9/16)
|3
|69
|0
|DeAndre Rush Jr., Pattonville (vs Lindbergh, 9/16)
|4
|69
|1
|Taylor Powell, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 9/16)
|2
|68
|1